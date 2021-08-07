An insider's guide to Hanmer Springs, Canterbury

Enjoying the pools at Hanmer Springs. Photo / Supplied

Hanmer Springs is the holiday destination of my childhood so to now be living here is unreal. And it really is the circle of life, because my partner and I are now the proud owners of the very motel we both stayed in as kids.

We moved to Hanmer Springs in March this year to take over as the new owners of the Alpine Garden Motel. Although we had travelled extensively overseas, we had never lived anywhere outside Christchurch. But we always loved the idea of one day living in a small town.

One day we were gazing at a real estate agent's window and saw the motel for sale. We've never run a motel before but we had spent a lot of time had thinking about our next venture, given the year that was …

Driving through Hanmer. Photo / Graeme Murray

In the time we've been here, we've hardly had a night that hasn't been booked up. Ever since we've been here, we've just been welcomed with open arms. Everyone is so lovely and so proud of the village. I think Hanmer's size makes it such a special place. It's big enough that it has everything you need but also small enough that you really get to know your neighbours.

It has something for everyone: forests, mountains, the amazing Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa and fantastic dining.

Aesthetically it's just beautiful as well. I go for runs in the Hanmer Forest and just spend the time gazing around and up in awe at the scenery. Just beautiful.

It's been a big change, moving from Christchurch but I can't imagine going back to the life we had in the city. This is a slower pace of life, where we don't really need to know the time – unless we're checking in visitors – and we go for days without using the car or rushing anywhere.

I lie in bed at night and it is just silent. It's so good for the soul.

Our lifestyle here is a good one. We usually spend the morning cleanings units and then we're free to go get cinnamon scrolls from the Hanmer Bakery or run up Conical Hill, or take our dog, Indie, for a walk along the river. When my little nieces come visit they love doing the Fairy Door walk in the forest.

Ella Falkner is the owner of Alpine Garden Motel in Hanmer Springs.

Ella Falkner and her partner Katie Wilkinson-Baker, Hanmer Springs. Photo / Supplied

