When winter hits, you have two options: flee for the tropics or tough it out here under the long white cloud.

The islands may sing a siren song of seductively swaying palm trees and coconutty cocktails but there are plenty of fantastic options right here on our own back door if you’re looking for a mid-winter getaway to offset that seasonal affective disorder.

Whether you want to hibernate in luxury or adventure into the great outdoors to see some spectacular scenery, here are 10 of our favourite spots to visit in New Zealand.

1. St Bathans, Central Otago

This may well be the hidden treasure of Central Otago. St Bathans, with its vast population of about five, sits at the foot of the Dunstan mountains northwest of Naseby. The town was born out of the gold mining operations that once covered this part of the country (with buildings of the influential era still standing along historical tour routes), but now it is certainly a destination for relaxation.

It’s popular with cyclists travelling the region’s rail trail, which passes near, though not through, the main town. It’s situated next to the stunning Blue Lake, which has an easy 2km walking track around it and is surrounded by an almost eerie rocky landscape caused by a mixture of mining and the minerals within the rock.

St Bathans is the perfect spot from which to explore further afield in Central Otago. It’s also quite pleasant if you’re wanting to simply hole up with a good book and a bottle of pinot. If you’re looking to take a tour, there’s the town’s post office, the tiny bank and the St Albans church.

There are several accommodation options, all in original town buildings. The most traditional is the Vulcan Hotel, complete with the requisite ghost (the friendly phantom is named Rose).

2. Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel, Waikato

Country hotels don’t come better built for winter than Okoroire Hot Springs Hotel, a picturesque 1-and-a-half-hour drive south of Auckland. Built in the 1880s, this is the perfect way to celebrate cold weather — think open fires, lounges, piano and books.

It’s all set in hectares of parkland. There’s a pretty little golf course and tennis courts for the energetic. A lively bar and terrace offers opportunity for scenic afternoon drinks. There’s also a formal, slightly fancy dining room for dinner.

But the real star here is one of the prettiest natural hot spring pools you’re likely to encounter. Behind tin sheds but open to the sky and surrounding bush, the largest of Okoroire’s three hot springs can easily fit 30 friends. The roar of the river beside the springs provides the ambient music and on a quiet night, your $5 entry fee seems to last for hours.

Splendidly located 40 minutes south of Hamilton, Okoroire has been a winter getaway favourite for 120 years and it’s proud of its calming, long-celebrated atmosphere.

Akaroa Harbour, Banks Peninsula is a cosy town perfect for a mid-winter getaway. Photo / Banks Peninsula District Council

3. Akaroa, Canterbury

The small town of Akaroa on the Banks Peninsula, just an hour and a half from Christchurch along State Highway 75, is the perfect spot for a mid-winter wind-down. The pretty harbourside town is best enjoyed at a relaxed pace, especially on a Saturday – the Akaroa Farmers Market runs from 9:30am to 1pm and offers locally grown fruit and vegetables, heaps of herbs and honey and especially delicious baked goods.

The French Bay House also offers a cosy stay, only a short walk from the water and harbour shops.

If you’re not quite ready to bid the holiday time adieu once the time in Akaroa has come to an end, make a stop at the roadside Barrys Bay Traditional Cheese Shop on the way back to Christchurch. Stock up on the tasty goodies and unwind at the end of the trip with a delicious charcuterie board.

4. The TranzAlpine, South Island

This spectacular rail journey from coast to coast – Christchurch to Greymouth – in the South Island is rated one of the world’s most scenic rail journeys. And, winding as it does through the Southern Alps, this 4-hour rail trip the most spectacular during winter.

First, the train takes you past fields of Canterbury Plains farmland before winding by the waterways and gorges of Waimakariri River. Then, the train climbs into the snow-capped alps. After that, it’s all downhill through beech rainforest to Greymouth.

The train also has an open-air viewing carriage allowing passengers to photograph the impressive scenery.

If you're looking for gorgeous, stylish accommodation at either end try the George Hotel in Christchurch, or the Ashley in Greymouth.

5. Taupō

The vast lake that Taupō sits alongside is particularly stunning on a chilly winter day – the shoreline potentially takes the cake for the most picturesque in the North Island.

For adventure types keen on some outdoor activities, there are popular ski areas just a 2 hour drive away (Whakapapa, Tūroa and Tukino). For more relaxed visitors, the town centre is filled with welcoming cafes and tasty eats (as well as the awesome record store My Music).

At the end of June, the Taupō Winter Festival will also kick off (June 30-July 16), with music, theatre shows, arts and crafts and community installations set to light up the lakeside town.

6. Matakana

Aucklanders flock to the delights of Matakana in summer, drawn by the nearby beaches, and alfresco dining. But this picturesque settlement, 50 minutes out of the city, also makes a perfect winter escape.

There’s a vast array of boutique accommodation options in and around the region; the farmers market held every Saturday is a mecca for lovers of fresh and artisan produce. Excited kids can also blow off steam along the beach and uncover the wildlife found in and around the rock pools.

You can make the rounds of local wineries, which include Ascension and Brick Bay among many others, or walk the Brick Bay Sculpture Trail, a 2km ever-changing trail of artworks by emerging and established New Zealand artists. It’s a great way to spend a wintery afternoon, followed, of course, by a glass of something nice at the adjoining vineyard.

Lake Tarawera offers a stunning scenic outlook for adventures (or relaxation) in Rotorua. Photo / Ben Fraser

7. Rotorua, Bay of Plenty

When it comes to warming up it’s hard to go past Rotorua’s iconic Polynesian Spa. The complex in the heart of Rotorua is made up of 26 different mineral pools, ranging from the deluxe spa option overlooking Lake Rotorua to adult pools, kids’ pools and private pools.

There’s also a gorgeous spa facility that offers a luxurious range of treatments, making the most of Rotorua’s mineral-packed mud and other local ingredients such as manuka honey.

Of course, you could also keep warm in Rotorua with a little adrenalin-pumping bungy, a luge ride or the Schweeb pedal-powered monorail. Madness.

The city has a vast array of accommodation options, from the luxury of Solitaire Lodge Rotorua on the shores of Lake Tarawera, or Peppers on the Point, to the more mid-range hotels such as Rydges Rotorua. There are also plenty of backpackers hostels and B&Bs.

8. Port Waikato, Waikato

Wrapping up warmly and tramping the sand dunes of Port Waikato is a mighty good way to clear the head in mid-winter. The Port, as locals call it, is a mere hour’s drive south of Auckland, and is another small, unspoilt destination that embraces its secluded location.

The town, situated where the Waikato River hits the Tasman Sea, is a popular spot for surfers all year round, but if you’ve left your winter wetsuit behind, this is a gorgeous place to simply while away a couple of days doing very little. There’s also a lovely (and tiny) coffee shop called Sundays by the surf club if you’re keen to watch the flocks of surfers.

There are a couple of B&Bs, a surf lodge and a camping ground in Port Waikato but for more options your best bet is to look for a bach to rent.

9. Hawke’s Bay, North Island

It was a toss-up here in a bid to keep the foodies and wine-lovers happy — Hawke’s Bay or Martinborough. The Bay has been picked just because it’s possibly a smidgen warmer in mid-winter (although a rush of complaints from Martinborough fans is expected at any moment). The solution could well be to do both, as they’re a mere 2 and a half hour drive apart. In the meantime, let’s stick to the Bay. With its combination of gorgeous art deco Napier, pretty Hastings, and stunning Havelock North, Hawke’s Bay offers up the opportunity for a rich road trip.

The region is home to one of the country’s biggest farmers’ markets and, of course, some of its best-known, most successful wine producers. There are a huge number of operators offering winery tours. However, wine maps are available everywhere – it’s easy enough to forge your own path (provided you’ve got a reliable sober driver).

Then, to fill the rumbling tummy, head to Telegraph Hill Olivery, St Andrews Limes and Rush Munro’s Ice Creamery.

If you head to Napier in late July, you’ll find the region in full swing with the Winter Deco Weekend (July 21-23). The festival includes walking tours, antique and collectables fairs, exhibitions, films, dance classes, jazz gigs and dinners, all celebrating the city’s architecture.

10. Wānaka, Central Otago

Let's finish where we started — Central Otago, the region that does a New Zealand winter better than anywhere.

Yes, it can be eye-wateringly cold, but in Wānaka, like much of Central Otago, those still, clear, frosty days are the best thing about the season.

With four ski and snowboard resorts — Treble Cone, Cardrona, Snow Farm and Snow Park — and Mt Aspiring National Park within easy distance, Wānaka is a playground for the adventurous. Yet, it retains some of the small-town charm that is harder to find in its flashier neighbour, Queenstown.

The scenery is breathtaking and even if snow sports aren’t your thing, there’s plenty to do. Take the kids to the surprisingly fun Puzzling World or the Treble Cone Basecamp Adventure Centre; try jet-boating or trout-fishing; take an adrenaline-pumping scenic flight or a slow horse trek. The options are endless.

