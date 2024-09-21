Fergburger, Queenstown

Hailed as the “Best burger in New Zealand,” Fergburger has made a name for itself both locally and internationally since its humble beginnings in 2001. Famed for its gourmet burgers, Queenstown’s best-known burger joint serves legendary burgers no matter the season, but come spring and summer, you can eat your flavoursome patty down by the water. Ferg’s offers a pretty big menu, with around 20 beef, pork, chicken, fish, lamb, venison, and vegetarian options. All of the menu items spotlight prime NZ meat and other locally sourced ingredients. Grab the Little Lamby (Prime NZ lamb, mint jelly, lettuce, tomato, red onion, aioli, and tomato relish) and Sweet Bambi (Wild Fiordland deer, Brie cheese, boysenberry and caramelised onion chutney, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and aioli) to remind yourself just how good we have it in NZ.

Operating hours: 8am to 4.30pm every Sunday to Monday

Location: 42 Shotover St. Queenstown

Website: fergburger.com

Queenstown's Fergburger is worth the wait. Photo / Supplied

Anatoki Salmon, Nelson Tasman

Spring and summer bring an abundance of quality ingredients, but there’s arguably nothing better than fishing for your own seafood entree. Anatoki Salmon offers a different twist to the “farm-to-table” concept with an on-site salmon fishing experience. Guests (even those with no prior fishing experience) are welcome to cast a line and catch their own seafood lunch. Anatoki Salmon provides the gear, free of charge, and will later prepare the freshly caught salmon in their cafe. Though guests will catch salmon for their lunch, brown trout and longfin eels also live in Anatoki’s fishing lake. This activity is especially loved by families looking for a charming activity with the kids - and a great lunch to boot.

Operating hours: 10am to 4pm everyday

Location: 230 McCallum Road, Takaka, Tasman

Website: anatokisalmon.co.nz

Anatoki Salmon. Photo / 123rf

Clevedon Coast Oysters, Auckland

Seafood lovers know that great quality seafood is all part of the NZ summer. Some prefer salmon cooked to perfection, while others go for the full shellfish experience. Clevedon Coast Oysters provide exactly that, with their freshly shucked oysters available for takeout at the farm gate. Though the oyster farm does not have its own restaurant, foodies can take home a wealth of tasty options from The Oyster Galley, including half a dozen natural oysters, oyster tempura, sliders, and fritters.

If you are looking for a more luxurious experience, Clevedon Coast Oysters has partnered with The Apothecary Howick which will host a Bottomless Oyster and Prawn Lunch on September 27, featuring premium oysters and prawns paired with a bottle of Grant Burge Petite Bubbles.

Operating hours: Oyster Galley - 10am to 4pm every Saturday and Sunday

Location: 914 Clevedon Kawakawa Bay Road, Auckland

Website: clevedonoysters.co.nz

If you've ever had a midnight oyster craving, rejoice. Photo / 123RF

Metita, Auckland

Leading Aotearoa chef Michael Meredith champions his Samoan heritage at Metita in Auckland’s SkyCity complex. Dedicated to sharing stories of the Pacific through his love and passion for good food, while using the freshest seasonal ingredients. Metita showcases traditional Pacific flavours by combining past and present methods for a refined contemporary taste. Guests can also enjoy South Pacific mini cocktails at the Lobby Bar and Papua New Guinea blend coffee available for order or take-out.

Operating hours: 5pm to 9.30 pm every Tuesday to Saturday

Location: 90 Federal Street, Auckland

Website: skycityauckland.co.nz/restaurants/metita

Auckland's newest Pasifika-inspired restaurant, Metita, is now open at SkyCity. Photo / Babiche Martens

Black Barn Vineyards, Hawke’s Bay

Black Barn is well known for meticulously crafted and limited-release wines, but the stunning vineyard facing the Te Mata hills is also home to the award-winning Bistro. Enjoy a welcoming dining hall, alfresco tables and a classic menu featuring the region’s finest produce paired with local wines and beers. Showcasing Hawke’s Bay produce, Bistro’s culinary experts work with local producers such as Better Fishing, Goof Earth Organics, Hohepa, and The Organic Butcher. Their express menu features fermented potato bread, shucked oysters, roast shoulder of lamb, Mesclun salad, and a tasty lemon posset, while the a la carte menu boasts raw fish tartlet, marinated mussels, barbeque short ribs, and sirloin on the bone.

Operating hours: Lunch - noon to 3pm every Thursday and Friday, 11:30am to 3pm every Saturday and Sunday. Dinner - 5pm to 10pm every Friday and Saturday

Location: Black Barn Road, Havelock North, Hawkes Bay

Website: blackbarn.com/bistro

Black Barn Vineyards is home to the award-winning Bistro. Photo / Black Barn Vineyards

Amisfield, Queenstown

Time to put the spotlight on one of New Zealand’s most renowned restaurants: Amisfield. Known for its award-winning “Trust the Chef” menu, Amisfield celebrates seasonal ingredients with a bold, innovative approach through Vaughan Mabee’s culinary direction. As spring and summer unfold, the kitchen sources the freshest produce from local farms and markets, offering dishes that change daily based on what’s flourishing. Guests can enjoy the long, sunny days of this season by indulging in unique and high-quality dishes against a stunning backdrop of sprawling vineyards and mountains with Amisfield’s outdoor seating. To top off this experience, every dish can be served with the perfect wine pairing.

Operating hours: Lunch - noon to 3pm every Wednesday to Sunday; Dinner - from 6.30pm every Wednesday to Sunday

Location: 10 Lake Hayes Road, Queenstown

Website: amisfield.co.nz/restaurant