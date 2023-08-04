Family fun at Takapuna Beach. Photo / Alex Burton

Exploring Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, can be surprisingly budget-friendly. The city is teeming with no-cost experiences that offer cultural insights and adventure alike. Want to get active? Try hiking up the city’s local volcanoes. Interested in history? Auckland’s museums are filled with fascinating insights.

As one of the world’s most livable cities, Auckland’s multi-faceted allure extends far beyond any expensive tourist trap. For both locals and travellers alike, the harmonious blend of natural wonder and flourishing urbanism presents an exquisite array of experiences like nowhere else in the world.

The Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

The Auckland Art Gallery is an inner city iconic must-visit. Picture / Supplied

The Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki is the biggest and most notable place to see art in the country, with over 15,000 pieces on display. The exhibits at the gallery represent a journey through time, from the 11th century right up to today, which really gives you a sense of how art has transformed over the centuries.

You’ll find everything from New Zealand’s historic art to contemporary pieces and outstanding exhibits of Māori and Pacific art. It also presents a robust selection of international paintings, sculptures, and prints. If you’re interested in events and exhibitions, check the gallery’s schedule, as they host regular workshops, lectures, and live performances. The gallery is open seven days a week and, best of all, general admission is free, though donations are appreciated. You’ll even find a lovely gift shop and café on the premises.

The Auckland Domain, the city’s oldest park

The Wintergardens in Auckland Domain. Photo / Supplied

The Auckland Domain is the city’s oldest park, and with its sprawling 75 hectares, it’s also one of the largest. Established in 1843, the park is built around the cone of an extinct volcano and provides some pretty fantastic sights of the cityscape. If you’re into sports, the park is equipped with football fields, cricket pitches, tennis courts, and a running track.

For those interested in more relaxing activities, there are well-maintained gardens to explore, including the Winter Garden with its exotic plants and beautiful glasshouses. The park is also home to several notable attractions. You’ll find the Auckland War Memorial Museum standing prominently on the park grounds, making it a great place for history buffs to check out. There’s also a band rotunda, a duck pond, as well as several sculptures and memorials scattered throughout.

Take in the stunning sights of Waitākere Ranges

Piha Beach with Waitakere Ranges in the distance. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

For a dose of nature’s finest, look no further than the Waitākere Ranges. Spanning more than 16,000 hectares, these hills are packed with lush rainforest, rugged coastlines, and cascading waterfalls. There’s a wide array of walking tracks available, ranging from easy hikes to challenging treks. Some tracks are subject to closures due to significant weather events in the first half of 2023, and as a response to kauri dieback disease. Check the Auckland Council website before you set off to help you plan your route. And always remember, the Waitākere Ranges are a protected area, so please stick to the marked trails and respect the environment. Enjoy the natural beauty while helping keep it pristine for future generations.

Viaduct Harbour

The Viaduct Harbour. Picture / Supplied

Viaduct Harbour is a bustling area in downtown Auckland, lined with restaurants and bars, and is a nice place to relax and watch the boats in the marina. Plus, if you’re an admirer of luxury yachts, this is the place to see them. From there, take a stroll over to Wynyard Quarter. This area has been rejuvenated in recent years and is now a popular hub with eateries, markets, and an outdoor cinema during the summer months.

Follow the waterfront promenade, and you’ll end up at Silo Park. It’s a versatile public space with old industrial silos adding to the cool urban vibe. Check out the unique playground, which is a hit with kids, and the massive gantry you can climb for a great view of the harbour. On your way, keep an eye out for the interesting public art installations and, if you’re there on a Friday night in summer, don’t miss the night market with its great selection of food trucks. Plus, it’s all walkable, so it’s easy to explore at your own pace.

Parnell and its Rose Gardens

A tourist smells the roses at the Parnell Rose Garden. Photo / Greg Bowker

Parnell is one of Auckland’s oldest suburbs and it’s known for its heritage charm. It’s packed with boutique shops, artisan bakeries, and a vibrant dining scene that covers everything from gourmet burgers to sushi. One of Parnell’s key attractions is the Parnell Rose Gardens, also known as the Dove-Myer Robinson Park. If you’re a fan of flowers, you’ll love the more than 5000 roses that bloom here. The best time to visit is in November during the annual Parnell Festival of Roses when the garden is in full bloom.

The garden also provides fantastic views of the Waitematā Harbour, making it a great place for a picnic or just to unwind. In addition to the roses, you’ll find native New Zealand trees and a variety of other plants. While you’re there, check out the historic Judges Bay and St Stephen’s Chapel, which are both just a short walk away.

Enjoy the cityscape from Mt Eden’s summit

A new boardwalk has opened on Auckland's Maungawhau/Mt Eden promising views of the city and native planting which can protect species like the kahukōwhai (yellow admiral butterfly). Photo / Tūpuna Maunga Authority

Mt Eden, or Maungawhau in te reo Māori, is the highest natural point in Auckland. You can get to the summit with a moderate 15-minute walk, and the path is well maintained, so it’s doable for most fitness levels. It’s also suitable for wheelchairs and buggies. Once you reach the top, you’ll be rewarded with a panorama of Auckland and its surrounding suburbs, as well as the Waitematā Harbour.

It’s a great spot for taking pictures, so don’t forget your camera. The summit is also home to a well-preserved volcanic crater that’s more than 50 metres deep. It’s a reminder of Auckland’s volcanic history and definitely something unique to see. While Mt Eden is primarily known for its scenery, there’s also a lot of history here. It’s a significant site for Māori, and you can learn more about its cultural importance through the interpretive signs around the mountain.

Goat Island

Goat Island is a favourite subaquatic escape for Aucklanders. Photo / Eugene Polkan, Supplied for Travel

Goat Island, officially known as Te Hāwere-a-Maki Island, is a popular destination north of Auckland’s CBD, especially for those who love marine life. It’s part of New Zealand’s first marine reserve, which was established in 1975.

Goat Island is a real magnet for water enthusiasts, especially those who love snorkelling and diving. The island’s crystal-clear waters are a bustling underwater city of diverse fish species, dancing kelp forests, and craggy reefs. You might even see stingrays, snappers, and crayfish. If you prefer to stay dry, there’s a glass-bottom boat tour that lets you see the underwater world.

Aside from marine life, the island itself is worth exploring. It’s uninhabited and offers a nice walk with views of the surrounding ocean. Just keep in mind that there are no facilities or shops on the island, so pack everything you need for the day. Getting to Goat Island is easy. It’s about an hour’s drive from central Auckland, and there’s plenty of parking near the beach. Remember to respect the marine reserve rules: no fishing or removal of any marine life, including shells and sand.

Auckland War Memorial Museum

Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira. Photo / Chris McLennan

The Auckland War Memorial Museum is a key cultural institution in the city. It houses significant collections of natural history, military history, and Māori and Pacific artifacts. This museum gives insight into New Zealand’s participation in various military conflicts, with a special focus on both World Wars. The memorial part of the museum honours those from Auckland who lost their lives serving their country.

The museum’s Pacific and Māori galleries are among the most comprehensive in the world, showcasing impressive displays of carvings, canoes, and artefacts. The natural history section is equally interesting, with exhibits on the unique flora, fauna, and geology of New Zealand, including its volcanic activity.

Beyond the permanent collections, the museum hosts a number of rotating exhibits, so there’s always something new to see. They also have interactive displays and special programs for children, making it a good spot for families. The museum is situated in the Auckland Domain, so the location itself is rich with beautiful park scenery. Entry is free for Auckland residents and members, though donations are welcome to help support the museum’s work. International visitors and those from outside of Auckland are required to purchase General Admission tickets.

Take a stroll along the city’s coastal walkways

Tāmaki Drive, one of the most beautiful waterfront routes in the world. Photo / Supplied

One of the best ways to enjoy Auckland’s beautiful coastline is to take a walk along its scenic paths. They’re free to access, easy to navigate, and offer breathtaking sights.

A popular option is Tāmaki Drive, which winds its way along the waterfront from downtown Auckland to St Heliers. You’ll pass by several beaches along the way, including Mission Bay and Kohimarama, both great destinations for a swim or a picnic. Plus, the views of Rangitoto Island from the path are pretty amazing.

If you’re on the North Shore, try the walk from Takapuna Beach to Milford. It’s a bit more of a hike, but the breathtaking coastal sights are worth it. The track takes you along golden sandy beaches, past impressive beach houses, and through native bush. If you’re in need of a pitstop, Takapuna and Milford are both brimming with cafés and shops.

Just remember to wear comfortable shoes, bring some water, and don’t forget your sunblock.

Cornwall Park and One Tree Hill

Spring in Cornwall Park, Maungakiekie, One Tree Hill. Photo / Alex Burton

Cornwall Park and One Tree Hill form one of Auckland’s largest and most popular green spaces. The park spans nearly 200 hectares and is home to wide open fields, mature trees, and walking trails suitable for all fitness levels. One Tree Hill, or Maungakiekie, is the park’s main feature. It’s one of Auckland’s many volcanic cones with a fantastic look at the city from the summit. There’s a road leading up to the top if you prefer to drive, or you can take one of the walking paths if you’re up for a bit of a hike.

At the summit, you’ll find the iconic obelisk, a memorial to local Māori and the grave of Sir John Logan Campbell, who gifted the park to the city. Plus, the remains of the Maori pā (fortified village) are visible, adding an interesting historical element to your visit.

Cornwall Park is an ideal spot for a leisurely picnic, a brisk run, or even a friendly cricket match. And don’t be surprised if you spot some furry locals. The park doubles as grazing land for sheep and cattle, adding a rustic touch to the landscape. There’s a café and an information centre on site, as well as a couple of playgrounds for the kids.

Michael Joseph Savage Memorial Park

The Michael Joseph Savage Memorial at Orakei. The land was once occupied by Fort Bastion. Photo / Richard Robinson.

Located at Bastion Point, Michael Joseph Savage Memorial Park, is a notable spot in Auckland dedicated to New Zealand’s first Labour Prime Minister, Michael Joseph Savage. His social policies during the 1930s left a significant mark on the country, which is why this park stands as a tribute to his legacy.

The park itself is well-maintained and peaceful, featuring a large obelisk monument, a reflecting pool, and beautifully manicured gardens. The memorial building at the site houses a commemorative plaque and an exhibition on Savage’s life and work. What makes this park a must-visit, though, is its location. Perched atop a cliff, it presents panoramic views over Waitematā Harbour, Rangitoto Island, and the Auckland city skyline. It’s a perfect place for a picnic, a leisurely walk, or some quiet reflection.

The park is free to visit and is open daily from morning until evening. There’s ample parking available, and the park is also accessible via public transport.

Auckland Botanic Gardens

The bridge at the Auckland Botanic Gardens in Manurewa. Photo / Supplied

The Auckland Botanic Gardens is a 64-hectare oasis located in Manurewa, South Auckland. With more than 10,000 types of plants from around the world, it’s a haven for plant enthusiasts or anyone seeking a tranquil escape from the city hustle. The gardens are divided into different sections, each with its own theme. You have the native plant section showcasing the diverse flora of New Zealand, the Edible Garden with its fruit trees and vegetable patches, and the Rose Garden, which boasts over 5000 roses. There’s also the Potter Children’s Garden, designed to get kids interested in plants and nature.

One of the main highlights is the Threatened Native Plant Garden, which has rare and endangered plants from all over New Zealand. It’s an important conservation effort, as well as an opportunity to see these unique species up close. The Botanic Gardens also feature a collection of outdoor sculptures by New Zealand artists, adding an artistic flair to your visit. Plus, there’s a visitor centre with a café and a shop where you can buy plants and gardening books. Entry to the gardens is free, and they’re open every day of the year. There’s plenty of parking available, and the gardens are also accessible by public transport.

The artsy neighbourhood of Karangahape Road (K-Road)

Karangahape Road was named the sixth coolest street in the world. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

Karangahape Road, affectionately known as K-Road, is one of the most colourful and dynamic neighbourhoods you’ll find in Auckland. Its rich heritage, cultural blend, and diverse arts scene make it a must-visit if you’re looking to experience something other than the great outdoors.

Its streets are lined with a mix of vintage boutiques, vinyl shops, and independent bookstores, as well as some of the city’s best restaurants and bars. Street art is a common sight, with murals and installations adding a splash of colour to the urban landscape. K-Road is also a hub for the city’s creative community. It’s home to a number of galleries and performance venues, where you can catch everything from contemporary art exhibits to local music gigs. Check out the local event listings to see what’s on.

The neighbourhood is easy to get to, located just off the city centre and well-serviced by public transport. Keep in mind that it’s a popular area, so it can get busy, especially on weekends.

The Maritime Museum

The Blue Water Black Magic exhibition at the Maritime Museum. Photo / Dean Purcell

The museum’s collection spans more than a thousand years, from the first Polynesian explorers and their waka (canoes) to modern-day yacht racing. It includes full-size boats, detailed scale models, interactive displays, and personal narratives that bring the maritime stories to life.

One standout exhibit is the ‘Edmiston Gallery’ showcasing New Zealand’s America’s Cup history, perfect for sailing fans. For those interested in naval warfare, the ‘Blue Water Black Magic’ exhibit gives insight into WWII Pacific campaigns.

Kids will love the interactive exhibits and activities, like knot tying and semaphore flag signalling. There’s also a coastal-themed playground outside for them to burn off some energy.

The museum provides regular sailing trips around the harbour on heritage vessels. It’s an extra cost, but it’s a unique experience if you want to get out on the water. Entry is free for Auckland residents and members, while non-residents pay a reasonable entrance fee. The museum is open daily, with on-site facilities including a café and a gift shop.

Devonport

Devonport Library, Devonport, North Shore, Auckland. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Devonport is a charming seaside suburb just a quick ferry ride from downtown Auckland. It’s known for its Victorian architecture, beautiful beaches, and relaxed vibe, making it a great option for a day trip. While you will have to fork out a few dollars for the ferry ride ($8 for adults/$4.50 for children - or buy an Auckland Transport Hop card for reduced fares), getting there is half the fun, with the ferry offering impressive views of the Auckland Harbour. The ride takes about 15 minutes, with ferries running frequently throughout the day.

Once in Devonport, there’s plenty to see and do. You can explore the local shops and galleries, which carry a range of New Zealand-made goods and artworks. For the bookworms, a visit to the Devonport Library, with its impressive modern architecture and collection, is a must. If you’re into history, check out the Devonport Museum (open Wednesday and Thursday, from 10am to 12pm) which provides insights into the area’s past. There are also two historical military forts in the area, Fort Victoria and North Head, which both present interesting exhibits and panoramic views over the harbour and city.

For outdoor enthusiasts, there’s the waterfront walkway, perfect for a leisurely stroll or a bike ride. Cheltenham and Narrow Neck beaches are also nearby if you fancy a swim or a picnic. There are plenty of dining options in Devonport, from cosy cafes to gourmet restaurants. And of course, you can’t leave without trying the famous Devonport chocolates.

Regional Parks

Tawharanui Regional Park. Photo / Alex Robertson

Auckland’s Regional Parks are a network of 28 spectacular natural areas with a vast range of outdoor activities. Whether you’re into hiking, birdwatching, picnicking, or simply soaking up nature, these parks have something for everyone.

Ambury Regional Park in South Auckland’s Māngere Bridge is a working farm park where you can get up close with farm animals. It’s a hit with kids and is also an important bird habitat, particularly for shorebirds. Shakespear Regional Park is another great spot, located north of the CBD at the tip of the Whangaparaoa Peninsula. It’s a sanctuary for native wildlife and has some of the best walking trails in the region, not to mention the remarkable seascape.

For a taste of coastal beauty, head to Āwhitu Regional Park on the southern shores of the Manukau Harbour. Its sandy beaches, rolling pastures, and wetlands make it a diverse and beautiful place to explore. North Auckland’s Long Bay Regional Park, on the other hand, is known for its expansive sandy beach, perfect for a family day out. It also has a historic Vaughan Homestead and a marine reserve.

Duder Regional Park, in the south east of the city, offers panoramic perspectives of the Hauraki Gulf and features farmland, coastal forest, and regenerating wetlands. Tawharanui Regional Park is a must-visit with its open sanctuary for native wildlife, sandy beaches, and surfing spots.

All parks are free to enter and are accessible throughout the year, with various facilities like picnic areas, restrooms, and parking. Check Auckland Council’s official website for specific park opening hours, trail maps, and any restrictions.

Visiting a Farmers Market

Stock up on pantry staples at Matakana Farmers Market, albeit of the artisan kind. Photo / Matakana Coast Tourism

Visiting a farmers market in Auckland is a delightful way to spend a morning or afternoon. There’s something enjoyable about wandering around, taking in the sights, smells, and tastes, and knowing you’re supporting local growers and producers. Of course, any purchases you make will cost, but the atmosphere is free and enjoyable in itself.

Matakana Farmers Market, held every Saturday, is a foodie’s paradise. Expect to find everything from fresh produce to artisan bread, homemade pastries, gourmet cheese, and locally-sourced seafood. Don’t miss the local wines and craft beers, either. Hobsonville Point Farmers Market operates on the weekend, set in a converted aeroplane hangar. Here, you’ll find an array of local produce, baked goods, gourmet foods, and even local crafts. The indoor setting means it’s a go-to place rain or shine.

Grey Lynn Farmers Market, a Sunday staple, is a community-oriented spot providing organic and locally produced food. Aside from groceries, there’s often live music to enjoy. For a country-style market experience, check out Clevedon Farmers Market on Sundays. Located in a picturesque setting, you’ll find fresh local produce, meats, and a variety of specialty foods. Smales Farm on the North Shore hosts the Goodside Market on Sundays, a food-focused market with an assortment of Auckland’s best food vendors. Coatesville Market, held on the first Sunday of each month, offers a mix of quality local produce, crafts, and antiques, all in a beautiful rural setting.

