The Upper Nihotupu Dam boasts intriguing rock formations and a waterfall. Photo / Adobe Stock

Summer’s still in full swing, with sun umbrellas dotting the beaches of Tāmaki Makaurau, but if the heat’s too much, head west for a free family adventure, writes Ceana Priest

With schools back in session and family holiday memories fading, don’t miss venturing west to the rugged coastlines and lush rainforests of the Waitākere Ranges to enjoy the last weeks of summer. Listen to the booming acoustics of deep sea caves, enjoy cool breezes beneath dense rainforests or rustle up the courage to peer off nerve-jangling lookouts above rough seas. Although several walks within the ranges are closed due to kauri dieback disease (even a pinhead of mud or soil with the fungus-like organism can infect kauri trees through their roots), there are still plenty of adventures west of the city to tick off.

Te Ahua Point / Mercer Bay Loop Track - Piha

Test everyone’s nerves on a lookout dangling nearly 175m above the rocky shoreline and imagine what life was like for the hardy souls that once occupied a pā on this wild, remote landscape. From the carpark beside the remnants of a World War II radar station, the coastal trail follows cliff edges to vantage points over windswept waters and the enormous wetlands and dunes of Whatipū. The path loops up a steep hill back to the carpark with limited views, which little kids might struggle with. Save the tears, skip the signposted loop and head back the way you came.

Need to know: Walking only on well-graded paths with some steep sections and steps. Allow 1 hour (about 2km) return. Parking at the end of Log Race Rd, off Te Ahuahu Rd. Toilet at carpark. Dogs on leads.

The Te Ahua Point / Mercer Bay Loop Track offers a nerve-jangling lookout 175m above the shoreline. Photo / Craig Levers Dreamstime

Whatipū Caves Track - Whatipū Beach

These ancient sea caves were once the destination for lamplit dances during the height of the settlement’s timber milling day. The largest cave, Te Ana Ru/ The Ballroom, hosted formal dances for more than 60 years, starting from the early 1900s. Keen dancers tackled the relatively inhospitable roads by horseback or boat from Onehunga to reach the cave, which was decorated with ribbons and native ferns. From the carpark, the path heads north to the base of the cliffs with views over the wetlands to the Tasman Sea and further north to Karekare Beach. While you’re there, test out the impressive acoustics. Bring a torch to explore the nooks and crannies but be careful, as rockfall does occur near the cave mouths.

Need to know: Walking only. Allow 1 hour return. Toilet by the carpark. Start by the information shelter at Whatipū Beach carpark and follow the signs. No dogs allowed.

Large Kauri Track - Waiatarua

Get a kink in the neck from peering skyward into this impressive mighty kauri, one of the oldest and most easily accessible in the Waitakere Ranges, with its branches laden with thriving epiphytes. It’s well worth a quick stop if you’re driving past. It only takes a few minutes along the 30-metre trail to reach the viewing platform beneath the survivor of kauri timber fever, which swept the nation in the late 1700s to 1800s. The Waitākere Ranges brimmed with these natives until teams with bullocks and large-scale mills decimated the region’s kauri forests by 1900. Its straight timber was bound for ships’ masts and quality building timber, while varnish manufacturers used the kauri gum.

Need to know: Walking only on this well-grade dirt path with steps. Allow 5 minutes return. No dogs. 600 Scenic Drive, Waitākere.

Large Kauri Track showcases one of the Waitākere Ranges' oldest accessible kauri trees. Photo / Outdoor Kid

Upper Nihotupu Dam - Waitākere Ranges

This family-friendly adventure has plenty to keep the troops entertained. Stroll through the native bush to a waterfall with intriguing rock formations before heading downhill to a winding canyon that opens into a broad reservoir leading to the dam. From the top of the wide-lipped dam, you can peer down the forested valley and back across the reservoir to the ridgeline where you started. If the legs still have some juice, continue walking downhill to the forested picnic area and follow the unused historic tramline through the rainforest to the base of the dam, where there’s a small lookout. Be prepared for a good spray dose when the dam is in full flow!

Need to know: Allow 1 hour (about 5km) return to the top of the dam; 1 hour 30 minutes (about 7.5km) return along the tramline to the dam’s base. Toilets are available near the carpark and picnic area. Piha Rd. Dogs on leads.

Maukatia / Māori Bay - Muriwai

Budding geologists will have a blast poking around in the intriguing geological formations in this sheltered bay, a quieter option than neighbouring Muriwai Beach. Overlooking the beach are cliffs with dramatic pillow lava formations showing circular shapes that were once large feeder tubes carrying andesitic basaltic lava across an ancient seabed from the Waitākere Volcano, which was erupting as “recently” as 17 million years ago. Don’t miss heading north to the base of Ōtakamiro Point, where a blowhole often sprays foam out onto the beach. Spy ocean-dwelling critters in the rock pools near the beach’s southern end - also a good spot for kids to practise their sea slug and sea lettuce identification skills!

Need to know: Walking only. Allow 15 minutes return to the blowhole or 30 minutes return to the rock formations. The car park is off Waitea Rd. Dogs are not allowed because the beach is home to kororā/little penguins.

Māori Bay features pillow lava formations from the Waitākere Volcano. Photo / Grace 5648 Dreamstime

For the latest trail updates, visit aucklandcouncil.govt.nz.

Ceana Priest is the author of the Outdoor Kid of the Auckland and Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau guidebooks outdoorkid.co.nz