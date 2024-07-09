Take the little ones for a ski adventure at the Happy Valley. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Tucked atop a steep gravel road lies Tūkino Skifield, somewhat a hidden gem for powder hounds and located on the eastern face of Mount Ruapehu. While open to the public, it’s only accessible by 4WD.

Albeit lesser-known in these parts, Tūkino has an old-school charm about it, run and operated by dedicated ski club members. What really sets it apart is the Cat Skiing: backcountry skiing which takes place well away from the busier ski areas and is therefore rich in untouched snow. Tūkino is also well-known for being a family-friendly ski area and the log fire at Tūkino Cafe is a particularly nice place for respite when little legs get tired on the slopes.

The Ruapehu ski fields at Whakapapa, Turoa and Tukino are all within a 1.5-2 hour drive of Taupō. Photo / Mt Ruapehu

Dust off your mountain bike for The Ohakune Old Coach Road Trail

Keen for a two-wheel Ruapehu adventure? The Ohakune Old Coach Road is one of New Zealand’s top half-day cycling trips. This 15km path follows an old horse-drawn coach route linking two railheads of the unfinished North Island trunk line. Pedal through lush foliage and one of the North Island’s last native forest areas. See the Hapuawhenua Viaduct, a wooden railway bridge once hailed as the world’s largest. Enjoy an easy downhill ride from Horopito to Ohakune and settle for a day trip, or tackle the entire Mountains to Sea journey which takes 3-5 days. Any route guarantees all the fun, adventure and history you could ask for and in winter the scenery is particularly green and lush.

Cycle the 15km one-way Ohakune Old Coach Road bicycle trail. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

The best way to see Mt Ruapehu is from above

Take your Ruapehu adventure to new heights with the Ruapehu Rush Mountain Scenic Flight by Kaimanawa Alpine Adventures. Fly above 10,000 feet and see unbeatable views of Mt Ruapehu’s crater, dusted in winter snow. With a seemingly neverending landscape, enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the whole Central Plateau, Lake Taupō, and as far as the rugged Kaimanawa Ranges. Flights run all year, weather-dependent.

Tackle the Tongariro Alpine Crossing during a season when most people daren’t

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is among the top hikes in the world, stretching over 20km of volcanic landscapes and alpine lakes. As you go, you’ll encounter landmarks like the iconic Red Crater and Blue Lake, each one more awe-inspiring than the last. And if the weather’s on your side, you might even catch sight of Mt Ngāuruhoe (which featured as Mount Doom in The Lord of the Rings films.)

Don’t be fooled by good weather at sea level, winter can bring far tougher hiking conditions to the crossing, including snow, ice, strong winds and limited visibility. Between June and October, you’ll have to be well prepared for sub-zero temperatures in avalanche terrain - but what an experience to brag about afterward in the pub. A guided tour is the best way to navigate the route safely and provides plucky hikers with much-needed expertise.

The Tongariro Crossing is a world-famous hiking trail located in the volcanic region offering stunning views and a rewarding hike in the terrain of the Tongariro National Park. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Indoor activities

Have a go at indoor rock climbing at Vertigo Climbing in Ohakune

When the weather isn’t playing ball, swap your outdoor plans for a day at Vertigo Climbing. There are 20 rock wall challenges suitable for climbers as young as 4 – perfect for family outings, friendly competitions or solo climbs. Seasoned climbers can tackle traditional rock faces with overhangs and cracks.

Stay warm indoors at Ohakune Railway Museum

For a more relaxed outing, visit the Ohakune Railway Museum. Established in 2010, it showcases the town’s role in the construction of the 1908 Main Trunk Railway. At that time, Ohakune was home to only 40,000 residents, who relied on the old coach road until the construction of four viaducts. Situated on upper Thames St, the museum occupies a 1930s railway shed relocated here in 1990. Discover a wealth of exhibits on the region’s railway history, including a tribute to the 1953 Tangiwai Disaster, which claimed 151 lives on Christmas Eve.

Where to stay

The Powderhorn Chateau

Located in Ohakune and on the edge of Tongariro National Park, this boutique hotel offers all the charm of an alpine lodge with the comforts of a high-end stay. Amenities include free parking, speedy Wi-Fi and an indoor heated pool. If you’re looking for a cosy place to curl up after a day of activities, replenish your carb levels at two in-house restaurants, or pick up one of the complimentary board games and stay warm in the cosy bar and lounge area.

The Powderhorn Chateau in Ohakune offers a charming alpine lodge experience with high-end amenities. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

Pipers Ski Lodge

In the heart of National Park Village, Pipers Lodge provides a laid-back atmosphere with handy access to outdoor activities like skiing, hiking and cycling. The lodge features an on-site bar and restaurant, complete with fireplace and a games room with table tennis, billiards and arcade games. Conveniently, there’s also a ski field shuttle to ferry snow lovers to and from the piste.

Where to eat

Osteria Ohakune

This cosy, family-run restaurant serves a delightful mix of traditional and modern Italian dishes. Expect fresh, locally sourced ingredients, meats from local butchers and imported Italian wines. It’s the perfect spot for an authentic Italian meal in the heart of New Zealand’s North Island.

Dine at Knoll Ridge Chalet

Dine at New Zealand’s highest restaurant, 2020m up on Mt Ruapehu. With views of Tongariro National Park, enjoy anything from quick bites to gourmet dishes made from local produce. During winter, Knoll Ridge Chalet is home to The Pātaka Cafe (te reo for “larder”) and 4 Peaks Alley, while the chalet’s modern architecture and large windows make it a picturesque spot to enjoy a bite to eat while taking in the surrounding alpine views. Accessible by the Sky Waka Gondola.

Knoll Ridge is New Zealand’s highest restaurant, located 2020 metres up on Mount Ruapehu. Photo / Visit Ruapehu

