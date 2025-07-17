Get cosy and cheesy while raclette rafting

An iconic way to experience the best Switzerland has to offer – mountains galore, quaint villages, serene lakes – is staying afloat on a raclette raft. Ja, such ingenuity exists.

Raclette is a Swiss dish that involves heating cheese and scraping off the melted portion to eat. Photo / Unsplash

A seasonal activity, the intimate wet’n’raclette adventure begins in Lake Brienz, Bonigen, before journeying to the country’s thrill seeker capital, Interlaken. As you voyage between peaks, succumb to Switzerland’s preferred winter comfort food. Get cosy around the table and master scraping cheese on the go while a guide navigates the floating dining room.

The evening ride is a feast for the eyes and stomach, with snow-capped mountains and melted cheese-topped bread all around. Wine is also available onboard for extra merriment and, dare I say, warmth. An irresistibly fun outing.

Wander the medieval town of Gruyères

Discover the origins of the famed Gruyere cheese by going straight to the source, Gruyères.

Appearing like something conjured in a fairytale, the medieval village sits on a hilltop surrounded by the Fribourg Pre-Alps. The car-free town lures day-trippers and history buffs with its 13th-century buildings and cobbled streets shadowed by Mt Moléson.

Gruyères is like something from a fairytale. Photo / Switzerland Tourism

The town’s most notable attraction is its 13th-century fortified Gruyères Castle. Spend a few hours exploring Gruyères’ beautifully preserved castle, which boasts a vast collection of relics and art spanning eight centuries. The splendour continues outside, with the castle’s Renaissance gardens epitomising green-thumb goals.

Besides immersing yourself in medieval times, one of the must-dos visiting the picturesque village is to get cheesy. Go to the Restaurant Hotel de Ville in the flower-strewn historic centre for a fondue or raclette feast for the ages. It would be wise to share this indulgent feed with sides plentiful.

Gardens at Gruyères Castle. Photo / Julia D'Orazio

After enjoying a meal, walk off the cheese coma visiting La Maison du Gruyère at the foothills of Gruyères. Here, you can delve into history, tracing the origins of its renowned Gruyères AOP cheese, first formulated in 1115. Take a tour around the factory before (if hungry again) dining at its restaurant onsite for more of you-know-what.

E-bike your way to cheese

One of the best ways to explore the naturally blessed Interlaken region is by e-bike. Local adventure tour operator Outdoor offers two-and-a-half-hour guided trips to experience Interlaken from all angles.

Weave through Unterseen Old Town, cutesy Alpine villages, farmlands, and less-ventured pathways and ride along the banks of Lake Thun, Interlaken’s largest lake. The scenic route also includes a rousing pit stop to roam the 13th-century Weissenau castle ruins, almost shrouded by forest.

Julia D'Orazio (centre) on an e-bike tour of Interlaken, tasting cheese along the way. Photo / Julia D'Orazio

Make the Tour de Interlaken an even more enriching cycle by shopping at convenience stores – of the alpine kind, that is. Located onsite farms, the charming, self-service stores sell locally produced provisions, such as cheese, eggs, milk, and cured sausages, with many open 24/7. These small shops provide a fascinating insight into how these small alpine communities operate using an honesty system. Stock up on the essentials and ride on!

And what’s not a grand tour without a gratifying beverage to cool down after all the “hard” work on an e-bike? Stop and smell the forests, the flowers, and the fresh alpine air with a local beer, lapping up Interlaken’s gorgeous scenery with every sip.

Embark on a cheese hike

Combine the best of Switzerland on foot by embarking on a cheese hike. It’s the kind of balanced life to strive for, where a tough hike is rewarded with incredible views and Switzerland’s prized dairy product.

Go from alp to alp following two hiking trails, “Les Reybes” or “La Provêta”. Starting from La Maison du Gruyère in Pringy, the trails feature information displays highlighting its cheesy history, including its famous flavours, Gruyère AOP and Vacherin Fribourgeois AOP, in the Fribourg Alps.

A two-hour hiking trail includes stops at alpine farms to sample local fare. Photo / Switzerland Tourism

There’s no need to pack snacks as the two-hour hiking trail includes stops at alpine farms to sample local fare. But if you’re not keen to spend two hours wandering grassy meadows, spotting (and hearing) bell-ringing cows in the highlands for cheese, forgo the legwork and go straight to the source like I did.

The trail’s main attraction is the 1686-built alpine hut, Fromagerie d’alpage. Situated at the base of the renowned Moléson mountain, the 1100m altitude alpine restaurant and dairy offers group tours to learn how cheese is made using ancient methods.

Watching cheesemakers in traditional attire tending to a 650-litre copper cauldron over an open fire can feel like a time warp to the Middle Ages. The demonstration showcases the processes involved in creating Switzerland’s famous export, including using a wooden paddle to slowly stir the cauldron’s contents into curds. The curds are then put into sacks before being hand-pressed into cheese, only to be devoured a few months later once matured.

After seeing how liquid gold is created, head upstairs to taste aged cheeses made in-house: Vacherin Fribourgeois AOP, Le Lutin and Petit Moléson, named after the adjacent mountain. The best type of take-home souvenir – and energising feed – after a mountain climb.

Make the final destination fondue

Another thing Switzerland excels at is scenic train rides, and there’s a specific ride cheese enthusiasts should have their sights (and appetite) set on – a dedicated cheese train. While the journey itself is cheese-free, the Cheese Train’s final destination is for fondue fans.

On board the Cheese Train. Photo / Switzerland Tourism

The half-day tour departs from Montreux and combines a GoldenPass-MOB scenic train ride and a visit to Chateau-d’Odex for a delectable cheesemaking demonstration. The train winds 66km through the Pays-d’Enhaut region, offering constant vistas of the Alps, rolling pastures dotted with cows, and traditional wooden cabins. The locomotive is just as appealing. The carriage could rival the Orient Express with its classy wood panelling throughout and aqua-green armchairs fit for royalty.

The journey finishes at Chateau-d’Odex, home to the alpine restaurant, Le Chalet. Watch cheesemaker Michel Mottier make “Le Chalet Bio” cheese the traditional way with a large cauldron over an open woodfire. While being engrossed with the Bredzon-dressed cheesemaker’s demonstration, dip into your own hot pot of melted goodness. The restaurant offers more than stock-standard fondue varieties, including tomato and mushroom. It’s the tastiest cultural experience yet.

