Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Switzerland travel: 5 best cheese experiences

By Julia D’Orazio
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Raclette rafting. Photo / Outdoor Switzerland AG

Raclette rafting. Photo / Outdoor Switzerland AG

Turn your cheese-eating habits into an adventure with these experiences loaded with cheese, writes Julia D’Orazio.

The Swiss know how to make experiencing the country’s alpine scenery and sapphire lakes that extra special by adding one tantalising component into the mix: cheese.

Switzerland’s cheese culture permeates the country, with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save