Hike and bike to the top of the Coromandel on an 'alternative' coastal walkway. Photo / Supplied, The Coromandel

Hike and bike to the top of the Coromandel on an 'alternative' coastal walkway. Photo / Supplied, The Coromandel

With state Highway 25 open again to traffic visitors are beginning to pour back into the Coromandel peninsula, though much of the region still bears the damage of recent storms.

By Wednesday the Karangahake Gorge was open in both directions, but those touring the area are unsure what they might find. Local businesses and operators have a message for would-be tourists: “come and find out”.

Although many routes and access tracks are still out of action for now, accommodation providers and guides are finding ways of making sure guests can still make it around the Hauraki.

This week Anglers Lodge have been taxiing in guests by boat for the first time since the Colville to Coromandel road was taken out.

“This is the 5th storm we have been hit by this year,” says the lodge’s managing director, Aaron McFarlane.

“We are now stuck trying to come up with other ways to operate, and have decided to water taxi guests from Coromandel to Amodeo Bay.”

With the end of the vital summer visitor-season approaching, operators are determined to make the most of the situation. Accommodation providers are looking to stop further cancellations.

Boating past the Motukawao Islands is not a bad way to start a fishing holiday.

“Take your time” is the advice of Thames-Coromandel mayor, Len Salt.

“Enjoy the different towns and attractions along the way.”

Cathedral Cove is still accessible by boat and Kayak tour. Photo / Andy Belcher; Supplied, The Coromandel

Regional Tourism Organisation, Destination Hauraki Coromandel is keen to get the message out that the region is open for business. Even if you have to take a more circuitous route to get there.

With many kept away by severe storms and the clean up following Cyclone Gabrielle, the region’s visitor spend is down 30 per cent on last year.

The road networks continue to improve and tourists are encouraged to make the most of a late summer holiday, while “the sun shines” as Salt puts it.

“Businesses will be happy to welcome you back.”

Some of the peninsula’s favourite stop off points are still cut off, but not for the most resourceful of visitors.

The archways of Cathedral Cove are cut-off by walkway subsidences, but kayak and boat tours have been back since the rain stopped. It might be the quietest you’ve ever seen the beach.

At the tip of the Peninsula Leanne Jeffcoat, who runs Hike and Bike Coromandel, would normally be taking guests around the coastal Coromandel Walkway.

Pending assessment by DoC the popular track is closed for repairs, but Jeffcoat has come up with an adventurous plan B that she is calling the New Coastal Walkway.

“You’ll be able to get out and have a full day experience and cross land you wouldn’t have otherwise seen.”

Following the coast through private farm land as far as Port Jackson Beach and views to Great barrier Island. It was an option that came about through discussions with other operators. Bringing their first guests through from March 5, with a shuttle from Coromandel Town, the group share the route and bike hire with Pahi Coastal Walk.

“You just have to come together and bounce ideas off each other at times like these,” says Jeffcoat.

Many tramping routes remain closed across the region and DoC has urged caution before self-guided hikers set off.

Last weekend DoC’s deputy for Organisation Support Mike Tully told those planning walks to check the status of trails and facilities via their website.

“This is a huge job for DoC. Some sites will need initial checks, formal assessments and then full engineering inspections.”

Campgrounds remain closed. Any backcountry huts or trails that have yet to be assessed should be presumed to be out of operation.

Before heading off read the latest regional alerts doc.govt.nz

For Thames Coromandel road conditions visit tcdc.govt.nz