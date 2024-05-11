Don't miss out on all the fun at Queenstown this winter. Photo / QueenstownNZ

Don't miss out on all the fun at Queenstown this winter. Photo / QueenstownNZ

Where else would you want to be this winter than the adventure capital of the world?

Queenstown is known for a lot of things - and being boring is surely not one of them. Home to adventure and thrill seekers, from bungy jumping to jet boats and more, there are a lot of things to do in Queenstown. Better yet, Queenstown transforms into a winter wonderland when the season changes, offering a new set of activities to enjoy.

Planning a trip to Queenstown can be overwhelming, but make sure to tick off these five things on your winter trip.

Snowboarding and skiing

Thrill seekers and winter sports enthusiasts are in for a great time, as Queenstown is the home of four world-class ski fields, making it an ideal destination for snowboarding and skiing. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced skier, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to hit the slopes and enjoy the stunning alpine scenery.

Ski and snowboard at Queenstown’s four fabulous ski areas: Coronet Peak, The Remarkables Ski Area, Cardrona Alpine Resort, and the Treble Cone Ski Area.

All of these ski fields are majestic in their own right and can accommodate anyone from beginners to pros, and from soloists to family skiers. But if we have to choose one, about 20 minutes away from the town proper, you’ll find the first ski spot, Coronet Peak. The perfect daytime spot to carve up the powder, the true adventure starts at sunset when skiers are introduced to a whole new experience: night skiing. Coronet Peak is the only place in New Zealand (currently) that offers this experience, so you better grab the opportunity to ski under the Milky Way while you’re visiting Queenstown.

Enjoy the thrill of skiing and snowboarding at Coronet Peak. Photo / Miles Holden.

Take a starlit tour

Stargazing is honestly an underrated travel activity, but lucky for you, Queenstown is the perfect place to walk around and stargaze. If you’re lucky, you might just be able to see and capture the famous Southern Lights, Aurora Australis, or the Milky Way core with your camera.

There are a few spots in Queenstown to stargaze. Visit Glenorchy if you’re looking for a remote spot to shoot some astrophotography. Meanwhile, Moke Lake is the place to be if you want to lie down with your blankets and drinks. As a bonus, you’ll get to see the stunning reflections of the night sky and the mountains in the lake.

Lastly, if you’re looking for a more structured experience, go to Skyline Queenstown for a guided stargazing tour up on Bob’s Peak, with the chance to look at the stars through their high-powered telescopes.

Be in awe while stargazing at Queenstown. Photo / 123rf

Warm up at the Onsen Hot Pools

Located just a 10-minute drive from Queenstown centre, Onsen Hot Pools is the place you want to visit when the winter cold chills your bones. The place blends the classic cedar-lined hot tub experience with the breathtaking alpine scenery and views of the Shotover River, providing you with the most relaxing bath of your trip, possibly of your life.

Each tub is heated to 38.3 degrees and is infused with earth minerals and magnesium that act as a natural detoxifier for the body and mind. You can choose between their Original Onsen Indoor Soak, or The Garden Outdoor Soak Experience, both of which are ideal for solo tourists as well as couples and small private groups. Bonus tip: they also offer shuttle services for those who choose to ditch the stress of driving, too.

Cosy up at a hot pool with a view. Photo / Onsen Hot Pools Imagery

Race at Queenstown’s indoor GoKarting

Game Over Queenstown is the ideal place to visit with your kids and family if you’re looking for a warm but exciting indoor time.

The kids (and kids at heart) won’t have anything to moan about after a full day of activities at Game Over. They will also burn off plenty of energy on the 293m go-kart track, action-packed laser tag mission, and over 40 arcade games.

Race at the 293km go-kart track at Game Over. Photo /123rf

Visit an awe-inspiring art installation

To put the cherry on top of your Queenstown trip, don’t miss out on the LUMA Southern Light Project - an illuminated arts, performance, and sensory project that aims to bring people, art, and culture together.

Last year, they transformed the Queenstown Garden into a wonderland through its magical and illuminated art collections, performances, activations, and unique social atmospheric spaces, and this year, they’re back to bring even more grandiose spectacles to the gardens over King’s Birthday Weekend, May 30 to June 3.

Wrap up your trip and watch Queenstown Garden magically transform. Photo / Kiara Collab Photography

Win a deluxe getaway to Queenstown with LUMA!

LUMA 2024 is kicking off winter and will be lighting up Queenstown this King’s Birthday Weekend.

To celebrate its ninth year, in partnership with Air New Zealand and Novotel Lakeside Queenstown, LUMA is giving away a weekend in Queenstown for one lucky New Zealand Herald reader. Enjoy a double pass for one night at LUMA 2024 (either the night of the 1st or 2nd of June), a deluxe 2-night stay (1st to 2nd of June) at Novotel Lakeside Queenstown for you and one guest, with return flights from Auckland to Queenstown, courtesy of Air New Zealand.

LUMA is transforming the Queenstown Gardens into a symphony of lights and sounds by the best local, national, and international artists and performers. Festivalgoers can expect soundscapes, live music, illuminated art, sculptures, sonic environments, interactive performances and local eats.

Win a deluxe getaway to Queenstown with LUMA. Photo / Arrested Light Photography

