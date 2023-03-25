Just one hour from Auckland, rediscover Matakana. Photo / Matakana Coast Tourism

Destination of the week: Just one hour from Auckland, rediscover Matakana

Why you should go

An easy – and enjoyable – one-hour drive north of Auckland, Saturday mornings present a weekly market that withstands any weather. Shop for vintage goods and locally created (or cultivated) wares and pick up a hot dog from Matakana Bacon Company while stocking up on pantry staples, albeit of the artisan kind. Even if you miss market day, there are permanent stores worthy of perusing, from Pigment art supplies to the boutique bookstore and Honest Chocolat. The joy of languid window shopping is fully restored in Matakana.

Stock up on pantry staples at Matakana Farmers' Market, albeit of the artisan kind. Photo / Matakana Coast Tourism

Top spots

Pick up a freshly baked pastry from Ringawera Bakery and a coffee from their hole-in-the-wall kiosk before strolling from op shop to high-end stores. It’s a small hop – on foot – to 8 Wired Brewing for 21 taps of golden elixir, while various picturesque vineyards are a short drive away. Also on the doorstep is Goat Island for perennially good snorkelling and the calm, kid-friendly Snells Beach for safe swimming. Both Sculptureum and the Brick Bay Sculpture Trail will satisfy art lovers, while Charlies Gelato is home to a deli, icecream and Slow Blooms – a rather charming DIY florist that allows visitors to pick and cut their own bouquet of garden flowers.

Child-friendly Snells Beach is ideal for safe swimming. Photo / Supplied

Best eats

The Rusty Pelican is always heaving and for good reason. The rustic pizzas are regaled but you won’t find a bad bite on the menu. Equally inviting, especially if you’re after friendly service, is the nearby Matakana Village Pub. Nip across the road for dessert: a one-scoop Kāpiti icecream from the Tramcar Diner is generous, to say the least. For something a little less central, The Parsley Pot Cafe is a gem. Secret garden-meets-hearty breakfast and rocket fuel coffee. What’s not to love?

Pick up a freshly baked pastry from Ringawera Bakery. Photo / Auckland Unlimited

For more to see and do, visit Matakana coast.co.nz



