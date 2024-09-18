Australian Rachel Kennedy had been chasing the elusive Southern Lights for a while and saw her first one in May. Seeing one from the air, however, was even more stunning.
“I had changed the seat on my flight to be on the right side of the plane just in case and had followed the Aurora forecasts for days,” said Kennedy, who had travelled from Melbourne to Christchurch for a work conference.
Sure enough, during Air New Zealand’s flight NZ216, they encountered the lights.
“My first few photos captured the green arc but not much more,” Kennedy said, adding that the cabin lights made it hard to see the Aurora Australis clearly.