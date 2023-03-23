The TikTok video made fun of the ways passengers try and keep a free row. Photo / File

A video showing the ways you can claim a whole row of seats on a plane has been shared on TikTok but not by an account you would expect.

Southwest Airlines, a US-based budget carrier, published the video sharing the “discouraged but crafty” tactics passengers use to keep seats beside them free.

The airline does not have assigned seating on flights but shared “strategies to get a row to yourself”.

The Hat Trick

The first tactic featured in the video is called “the hat trick” but does not involve a complicated sports maneuver.

Instead, the man featured in the clip takes a hat off his head and holds it over an empty seat beside him. Thanks to the angle he holds it, it gives passersby walking down the aisle the impression someone is already sitting there.

The Encouraging Seat Pat

The man’s second trick is a matter of reverse psychology.

Since many people like to keep to themselves during a flight, some passengers employ “the encouraging seat pat” to keep them away. By acting overly enthusiastic and sociable and patting the seat eagerly to encourage people to sit beside them.

The Upfront Decline

A third trick takes a completely different approach; firmly and swiftly telling the person they cannot sit there.

Confidence is key for this option, as a strong “no” gives the impression there is a really good reason they can’t take the seat (a reason other than, you want more room).

When a passenger asks “can I sit here?” in the video, the man abruptly responds: “Oh, no.”

The Fake Break-Up

The fourth strategy is easily the most involved and requires a full-body commitment to the cause.

In this approach, the man takes a fake phone call to his significant other, which quickly devolves into hysterics as if he is being broken up with.

“You’re breaking up with me, before my flight?” the man says in a wobbly voice, before loudly proclaiming he’ll be “a mess for the next “two hours and 43 minutes”.

Travellers add their ten cents

Inspired by the antics, TikTok users were all too happy to pass on their own sneaky schemes for snagging a free seat, in the comments.

“You forgot the ‘let me unpack my whole carry on in these seats’ troupe,” one TikTok user wrote.

“You forgot the ‘eat a giant bag of Funyuns’” trick,” another added, referring to an onion-flavoured snack.

“That’s just evil,” the airline lightheartedly replied.

One traveller said she witnessed a lady on her flight pretend to throw up in one of the airline sick bags during the entire boarding process, to keep people away.

Another agreed that this tactic was effective. “The heavy panting holding the air sick bag is a favourite of mine,” they admitted.

When asked about the video by The Post, Southwest Airlines said the video aimed to entertain passengers rather than educate them.

“This TikTok video is meant to bring humour and the over-the-top strategies shown are just to get a laugh,” a spokesperson said.

“Our flight attendants are experts at hospitality, especially during the boarding process, and one of their favourite tips to offer is checking in 24 hours in advance for the earliest possible position.”