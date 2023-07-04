Why do we get SAD in winter? Photo / Getty Images

Let’s face it, most of us have had a double dose of the dreaded “winter blues” this year, because we’re still in mourning for the summer that never was.

SAD - seasonal affective disorder - is nothing new. It comes around every winter, but for the past few years we’ve dealt with Covid-19, lockdowns, natural disasters, and now a recession to top it all off.

Maybe you’re constantly getting sick despite your best efforts to avoid the winter bugs, and it’s a struggle to get up in the morning when it’s cold and dark.

Or you’re anxious about the cost of living, paying the power bill, and eating healthy when the produce on supermarket shelves is both less colourful and plentiful, and more expensive.

So if all you want to do these days is curl up under a fluffy blanket and watch your favourite comfort show, here’s an explanation as to why you might be feeling this way - and a few tips for how to get through it.

What is SAD?

Seasonal affective disorder - or the apt acronym SAD - is a type of depression related to the change in seasons, according to the Mental Health Foundation NZ.

Around 10 per cent of us will get this official diagnosis from a doctor, but for many more of us, the signs and symptoms will be all too familiar.

There are a few reasons why we can develop SAD during winter. We crave more sleep because we want to be warm and cosy, we probably eat more because we’re craving all the comfort foods, and we’re reluctant to go out and about unless we really have to.

And while it’s good for us to get valuable rest, in the extreme, these changes in our behaviours can actually have a negative impact on our mental health. Less time spent outside, less exercise and less natural light can all take a toll on our bodies and minds.

If you’re worried you might have SAD, talk to your doctor. It might be that you simply need a higher dose of sunshine each day, or they may be able to treat you further.

SAD is different to depression and your doctor can help you spot warning signs that it might be a more serious issue.

What can we do about it?

It’s important to get fresh air and sunshine every day - the earlier in the day, the better.

That might mean popping outside for five minutes while you drink your coffee in the morning before leaving for work, or heading out for a brisk walk on your lunch break to keep your vitamin D levels up.

Exercise is also important for mental wellbeing. It might be too cold to pop out for an evening run or head to the gym, so maybe it’s time to get acquainted with indoor exercises like gentle yoga or pilates practice or even a dance-off with the kids.

Socialising during the colder months may feel like too much of an effort, but it’s important for our wellbeing to interact and spend time with friends and family.

If heading out during the week is too much, why not host a couple of friends for a game or movie night or arrange a coffee catch-up over the weekend?

Tips to look after yourself this winter

Pamper session

When was the last time you had some me-time? Brightening up a miserable winter’s day can be as simple as a hot bubble bath and a glass of something delicious, a face mask and your favourite show, or even booking yourself a massage or hair treatment to look forward to.

Learn something new

If you’re feeling unmotivated, it might be time to give your brain something to do. Why not have a go at a new hobby? There are countless online or in-person classes for all kinds of creative outlets, from pottery to cooking to art to candle-making.

Comfort cooking

It’s tempting to just order food when you’re feeling down. But cooking a comforting winter meal at home will save you money and can also be a therapeutic activity. In winter we crave carbs, and luckily it’s staples like pasta and rice that are cheap at the supermarket right now. All you need is a bag of dried pasta and a few basic sauce ingredients - pop on a playlist and get your chef on.

Plan a getaway

Feeling stuck at home? Now’s the time to plan that summer vacay. It doesn’t have to be dramatic or expensive - even having a little weekend getaway with a couple of friends to look forward to can help get you through the winter months.

Work it out

No one feels like dragging themselves to the gym at this time of year. But there are countless free workouts available on YouTube. Light a candle, fill up your water bottle and get into your comfy workout gear or even your pyjamas and try a gentle online workout or stretches to reset your body and mind.

Bethany Reitsma is an Auckland-based journalist covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2019. She specialises in lifestyle human interest stories, foodie hacks (what can’t you air fry?!) and anything even remotely related to coffee.

Where to get help

If it is an emergency and you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

For counselling and support

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Need to talk? Call or text 1737

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202

For children and young people

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

For help with specific issues

Alcohol and Drug Helpline: Call 0800 787 797

Anxiety Helpline: Call 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY)

OutLine: Call 0800 688 5463 (0800 OUTLINE) (6pm-9pm)

Safe to talk (sexual harm): Call 0800 044 334 or text 4334

All services are free and available 24/7 unless otherwise specified.

For more information and support, talk to your local doctor, hauora, community mental health team, or counselling service. The Mental Health Foundation has more helplines and service contacts on its website.