All Blacks season reviewed: The on-field roller-coaster ride of 2022

Cameron McMillan reviews the rollercoaster ride that was the All Blacks season 2022.

All Blacks 42 Ireland 19 - A New Hope

Saturday July 2, Eden Park

A pretty decent statement to start the year in the first part of a thrilling Ireland trilogy. After questions over Ian Foster’s team following defeats to Ireland and France to end 2021, the All Blacks come out firing at Eden Park scoring six tries against the best defensive team from the Six Nations. They also did it despite a week disrupted by Covid which saw them robbed of three players and four coaches. The highlight of the test came in the second half with Ardie Savea’s second try in which he beat three defenders on the way to the line. A thing of beauty.

Ardie Savea runs in to score against Ireland. Photosport

All Blacks 12 Ireland 23 - The Irish strike back

Saturday July 9, Forsyth Barr Stadium -

Ok, ok. Just a bump in Ian Foster Road (though we know how long it takes local councils to fix that issue these days), There was four cards in the first half including the sending off of Angus Ta’avao for an accidental head clash. That inexplicably led to the All Blacks deciding to take Savea, aka their best player, off the field which due to an error by the match officials meant he was gone for the rest of the match. Shambles. Ireland took the opportunity, eventually. Prop Andrew Porter crossed over twice and Jonathan Sexton kicked them to victory handing the All Blacks their first home defeat since September 2018. At the time, it was a rare event.

Ireland players celebrate victory at the final whistle at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photosport

All Blacks 22 Ireland 32 - Return of the jitters

Saturday July 16, Westpac Stadium -

A woeful first half saw the All Blacks down 22-3 to leave 38,000 fans, and everyone watching from home and pubs around the country shellshocked. With an inspirational performance on his home patch, Savea did his best to strap the All Blacks on his back and carry them to some semblance of a comeback. From a seemingly unwinnable position suddenly the All Blacks closed to within five points. Sexton increased Ireland’s buffer only for Will Jordan to burst onto an inside ball from Savea and sprint 80 metres to score a magic try. Then all hope was crushed. Rob Herring’s lineout drive try after 64 minutes ultimately broke the fightback. It was the first time in 24 years the All Blacks had lost successive home tests – John Hart’s 1998 side was the last team to endure such a run, and the first time since 1994 they’d lost a home series.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane during the third test defeat to Ireland. Photosport

All Blacks 10 South Africa 26 - It gets worse

Sunday August 7, Mbombela Stadium -

The pressure was mounting even more on Foster as the All Blacks headed to South Africa for the first time since 2018. And he had two new coaches alongside him after forwards coach John Plumtree and attack coach Brad Mooar got the chop. Enter Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt. But still the same old problems. The Springboks dominated the game from start to finish, despite losing Faf de Klerk in the opening minute to concussion. The All Blacks struggled to mount any serious scoring threats until a late break by Caleb Clarke set up Shannon Frizell for their only try, allowing them to reach double digits on the scoreboard. There was some controversy over South Africa’s contesting of the high ball, which resulted in Springboks wing Kurt-Lee Arendse being sent off late in the game for taking out Beauden Barrett in the air. Afterward, Foster told Sky it was their best performance of the year (Narrator voice: It wasn’t).

Dejected All Blacks David Havili and Akira Ioane after losing the match to the Springboks. Photosport

All Blacks 35 South Africa 23 - Turning point

Sunday August 14, Ellis Park -

‘Just when I thought I was out. They pull me back in’. - Noted All Blacks fan Michael Corleone, probably.

The bounceback of all bouncebacks. The All Blacks led 15-0 after up until then, their best first-half performance of the year but they were inevitably forced to withstand South Africa’s revival at Ellis Park. And came what could have been the moment that ended Foster’s run as coach. Beauden Barrett was given a yellow card for taking Springboks halfback Jaden Hendrikse out as he chased a Fletcher Newell knock-on. It handed South Africa their first lead in the 67th minute and seemed inevitable that the home side would close out the win. But the All Blacks refused to fold. David Havili’s try, after Rieko Ioane’s break, in the 74th minute launched the comeback before a Scott Barrett try finished the job to showcase the true character of this team. A real back-against-the-wall victory in the hardest environment in test rugby. This win hasn’t been given enough credit.

The All Blacks celebrate a famous win at Ellis Park. Photosport

***

All Blacks 18 Argentina 25 - Where did that come from?

Saturday August 27, Orangetheory Stadium -

The All Blacks led 15-6 in the first half and 15-12 at halftime, but a series of penalties, mistakes, and a lack of composure cost them in the second half. A try from Pumas blindside Juan Martin Gonzalez, who disrupted Scott Barrett’s attempted catch from a restart, changed the course of the match. Emiliano Boffelli’s conversion gave the Pumas the lead in the 47th minute, and his accurate kicking extended their advantage and put the pressure on the home team. The All Blacks had several opportunities to launch a comeback, but they failed to convert four strong opportunities, three of which came from lineouts in the Pumas’ 22. The game was heavily influenced by the Georgian referee, Nika Amashukeli, who blew 26 penalties, including 14 against the All Blacks. That being said, Argentina deserved to win and the All Blacks deserved to lose. Three straight defeats tests at home. Inconceivable for the All Blacks. And going back to the end of last year that made it six losses from the last eight games.

Argentina celebrate their first ever win over the All Blacks on New Zealand grass. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks 53 Argentina 3 - The perfect response

Saturday September 3, Waikato Stadium -

Nothing like a night out in Hamilton to lift your spirits. Shades of 2020 when Argentina shocked the All Blacks for the first time ever at Bankwest Stadium and then went nowhere near backing it up the following week, losing 38-0. This time the All Blacks responded with seven tries to complete the bonus-point victory that revived their Rugby Championship hopes. Two of those tries came while the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men following Fletcher Newell’s yellow card to emphasise their total dominance.

Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett celebrate a try against Argentina. Photosport

All Blacks 39 Australia 37 - A lesson for all timewasters

Thursday September 15, Marvel Stadium -

Thursday night rugby and French referee Mathieu Raynal seemed to be thinking of the people who to work the next day. He awarded a match-turning infringement for Bernard Foley taking too long to kick the ball from a penalty which would have all but ended the test. Instead the All Blacks got the ball back and Jordie Barrett scored the match-winner in the corner. The Wallabies came back from 31-13 down, a comeback to be repeated by England at Twickenham later in the year, only to be denied what would have been a famous win as the Bledisloe was locked up for a 20th straight year.

Was the decision fair? Well, I would never argue with our brilliant Herald readers.

All Blacks 40 Australia 14 - At least we still have the Eden Park hoodoo

Saturday September 24, Eden Park -

Silverware! The All Blacks showed off a dominant defence and continued to reveal the work of new forwards coach Jason Ryan with an impressive performance from the pack. Jordie Barrett was the standout at second five-eighth showing that’s where he should be playing for years to come. After coughing up a lead in the previous test in Melbourne, they made sure they didn’t do the same. Leading 17-0 after a first half largely blighted by Irish referee Andrew Brace, including two yellow cards for the visitors, the All Blacks scored three more tries in the second half. The win left South Africa too big an ask in the final test of the Rugby Championship against Argentina, as the All Blacks were crowned champions the following morning.

The All Blacks were impressive in their win over the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks 38 Japan 31 - Too close for comfort

Saturday October 29, Tokyo -

Not sure if anyone watched the second half as it clashed with the Black Ferns’ quarter-final win over Wales, a mistake NZR admitted they didn’t consider when agreeing to the kickoff time in Tokyo. It wasn’t pretty from an All Blacks team mixed with starters and up-and-comers including rookie Roger Tuivasa-Shek. It was a spirited effort from the Brave Blossoms who got to within four points on three different occasions but couldn’t take the lead. The opportunity looked to open up for a historic win when Brodie Retallick was sent off with 14 minutes to play but the All Blacks held up for a non-historic win. Just their smallest-ever victory over Japan. Unfortunately, it saw the end of captain Cane’s season following a fractured cheekbone while RTS also played his last test of 2022, being moved to the All Blacks XV squad.

Hoskins Sotutu is tackled. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks 55 Wales 23 - Best of the season

Sunday November 6, Principality Stadium-

Strong start and a dominant final quarter. Savea and Papali’i were immense and the All Blacks piled on the points in the second half to make it five wins in a row. Putting 55 on Wales in front of that atmosphere is not easy but Foster’s side made it look like it is with five tries in the second half. They had an early 17-0 lead and let Wales cut it to six points before taking over once again after the half. Codie Taylor, Jordie Barrett and Aaron Smith - who surpassed Dan Carter as the All Blacks most capped back of all time - all scored doubles.

All Blacks 31 Scotland 23 - Somebody’s got a case of the Mondays

Monday November 14, Murrayfield Stadium-

Yeah, the game was played on a Sunday in Scotland but don’t let that stop me using an Office Space reference, a film that came out when All Blacks debutant Mark Telea was three. Scotland led by nine points with 19 minutes remaining until flanker Jack Dempsey was yellow-carded and the All Blacks took over. Mark Telea was superb on debut, as was Dalton Papali’i. And the All Blacks didn’t lose to Scotland for the first time ever. That was probably the main positive from the penultimate test of the year, one that could only give the Scots confidence if they do manage to set up a quarter-final match-up with New Zealand next October (don’t rule it out despite them being in the same pool as South Africa and Ireland).

All Blacks 25 England 25 - The comeback draw that still stings

Monday November , Twickenham -

Maybe 1040 minutes of test rugby in a season is nine minutes too many. The All Blacks dominated the first 71 minutes led by some brilliant goalline defence. They were leading 17-3 at halftime and 25-6 when the match clock heading into the close stages. Then somehow finished the season with a draw. It all turned when Beauden Barrett kicked a drop goal - or to be more exact when he got a yellow card a minute later but maybe that wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t take the pot shot.

Such a fine comeback by the hosts that Eddie Jones lost his job. Interesting to think that Foster, whose job was under threat in the middle of the season, played in part in Jones and Wales boss Wayne Pivac losing their roles.

Richie Mo'unga reacts after the draw with England. Photosport

Overall season rating:

Played 13, Won 8, Lost 4, Drew 1, Points for 420, Points against 304

Most points: Richie Mo’unga 95, Jordie Barrett 69

Most tries: Samisoni Taukei’aho 7, Ardie Savea 5, Jordie Barrett 5, Codie Taylor 4, Will Jordan 4

Most red cards: Angus Ta’avao 1, Brodie Retallick 1

Most tests: Aaron Smith 12, Jordie Barrett 12, Rieko Ioane 12

Debutants: Leicester Fainga’anuku, Pita Gus Sowakula, Aidan Ross, Folau Fakatava, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Fletcher Newell, Stephen Perofeta and Mark Telea.

Trophies won: Bledisloe Cup, Rugby Championship, Freedom Cup, Lipovitan-D Challenge Cup, Hillary Shield

Trophies lost: Steinlager Series trophy

Uncontested: 1874 Cup, DHL Cup

Despite a decent number of defeats, the trophy cabinet didn’t really take a hit. And that’s all that matters isn’t it? If you said at the start of the year that All Blacks would lose a series at home, along with their first-ever home defeat to Argentina, just a seven-point win over Japan and cough up a 19-point lead with nine minutes to play at Twickenham. I don’t think many All Blacks fans would have taken that.

I gave the side three and a half stars last year and it feels like they went backwards in 2022, especially during the first half of the year. And they can be trusted with a 19 or 18-point lead. So why am I optimistic about 2023? Because they have certainly shown big improvements following the coaching changes. Because Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane look like a dangerous midfield combination. Because Will Jordan will be back from injury. Because Ethan de Groot can’t be moved backwards in a scrum. Because the first 71 minutes at Twickenham could be the blueprint for 2023. Because Mark Telea is an exciting prospect on the wing. Because Sam Whitelock will always have one more World Cup in him. And because, ‘a lesson’ from 2009, they haven’t peaked before a World Cup.



