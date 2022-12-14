Voyager 2022 media awards
SportUpdated

All Blacks season reviewed: The on-field roller-coaster ride of 2022

Cameron McMillan
By
14 mins to read
Ian Foster and Sam Cane on the actual rollercoaster that was the All Blacks' 2022 season. Photos / Herald graphic with Getty Images

Ian Foster and Sam Cane on the actual rollercoaster that was the All Blacks' 2022 season. Photos / Herald graphic with Getty Images

Cameron McMillan reviews the rollercoaster ride that was the All Blacks season 2022.

All Blacks 42 Ireland 19 - A New Hope

Saturday July 2, Eden Park

A pretty decent statement to start the year

Overall season rating:

