All Blacks dominate Australia 40-14. Video / Sky Sport

How the players rated in the All Blacks' win over the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Beauden Barrett - 7

There was plenty to like in Barrett's return to fullback and, if things didn't come off, he worked hard to atone immediately. His exit plays were smart and considered, and he looked like he had been in the role for weeks.

Will Jordan - 8

It's a glorious sight to see Jordan with ball in hand and room to exploit. He got plenty of that in this test and took full advantage.

Rieko Ioane - 7

Took every opportunity to show his strength with ball in hand as he bumped off a number of attempted tacklers; running some good lines and showing his footwork.

Jordie Barrett - 8

Jordie Barrett impressed in his first start at second five-eighth for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Having mentioned his desire to play in the midfield, Barrett did not waste his chance. He muscled up to the physicality required in the middle of the park, and distributed well on the attacking side of the ball. From his performance, you can expect this won't be his lone start in the All Blacks No 12 jersey.

Caleb Clarke – 6

Struggled to find a way into the game through the first half, and while that changed as the match went on, he wasn't able to show what he is capable of.

Richie Mo'unga - 7

Managed the game nicely in what was at times a messy affair. His ball-handling and decision-making was strong and he rarely wasted an opportunity.

Aaron Smith – 7

Providing crisp service from the ruck, he made the most of any opportunity he saw to exploit some space in the Wallabies backline and while his box kick was effective in that sense, he didn't try to force anything.

Ardie Savea - 8

Didn't miss a step after a week out of the squad, with some rampaging carries, hard-hitting defence and strong work at the breakdown. The sort of performance we've come to expect from Savea.

Dalton Papali'i - 8

Dalton Papali'i and Akira Ioane held their own against a formidable Wallabies pack. Photo / Photosport

Gave his shoulders a good workout on the defensive end, digging into plenty of tackles and backed that up with some strong work at the breakdown.

Akira Ioane – 7

Was up to the challenge of the Wallabies pack, made a powerful impact in the physical areas of the game and never stopped trying in his 70 minutes.

Samuel Whitelock - 9

Sam Whitelock never met a breakdown he didn't want to get involved in. He was relentless in trying to get over the ball to earn extra possessions for his side, and was a force throughout the contest.

Brodie Retallick – 8

Perhaps his strongest performance since returning to the test arena from a facial injury, Retallick made a strong impression across the pitch.

Tyrel Lomax - 7

Strong at the scrum and a prominent ball carrier throughout the contest, Lomax made his mark on the match, although he was guilty of missing a handful of tackles.

Codie Taylor returned to the starting lineup for the All Blacks' win over the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

Codie Taylor - 6

Had some sparkling moments on the carry and was solid across the park in open play, but his throwing at the lineout remains a sticking point, with some inconsistency in his delivery.

Ethan de Groot - 7

Brought the physicality with his defensive effort and performed well at the set piece in a solid 57-minute shift.

Reserves

Samisoni Taukei'aho - 7

Ofa Tuungafasi - 6

Nepo Laulala - 6

Tupou Vaa'i - 6

Hoskins Sotutu - 5

Finlay Christie - 6

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck - 6

Sevu Reece - 6