Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Wallabies: How the players rated in New Zealand big win over Wallabies at Eden Park

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
All Blacks dominate Australia 40-14. Video / Sky Sport

All Blacks dominate Australia 40-14. Video / Sky Sport

How the players rated in the All Blacks' win over the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Beauden Barrett - 7

There was plenty to like in Barrett's return to fullback and, if things didn't come off,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.