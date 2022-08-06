Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Player ratings: The best and worst from All Blacks v South Africa

6 minutes to read
All Blacks continue losing streak with 26-10 loss to South Africa. Video / Sky Sport

All Blacks continue losing streak with 26-10 loss to South Africa. Video / Sky Sport

Winston Aldworth
By
Winston Aldworth

Head of Sport

How the players rated in the All Blacks' 26-10 loss to South Africa this morning.

All Blacks

1. George Bower: With honours even in the tally of mystery scrum penalties, the prop continues to be

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.