Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

All Blacks v Springboks: Gregor Paul - If Ian Foster's gone that was some way to go out

5 minutes to read
Sam Cane scores the opening try of the All Blacks victory over the Springboks at Ellis Park. Photosport

Sam Cane scores the opening try of the All Blacks victory over the Springboks at Ellis Park. Photosport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

If this was Ian Foster's last stand as All Blacks coach, it was at least marvellously defiant, supremely resilient and most certainly, unexpected.

This was the best performance of the Foster era – one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.