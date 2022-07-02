Player ratings: The best and worst from All Blacks v Ireland

Scott Barrett, Beauden Barrett, Samuel Whitelock and captain Sam Cane faced up to Ireland last night. Photo / Getty Images

Scott Barrett, Beauden Barrett, Samuel Whitelock and captain Sam Cane faced up to Ireland last night. Photo / Getty Images

Winston Aldworth's player ratings from last night's test between the All Blacks and Ireland and Eden Park.

All Blacks

15 Jordie Barrett: 6/10

His 18th test try steadied the nerves, after Ireland's party-pooping opener. Always menacing when blazing forward; always looking to be involved in the match.

14 Sevu Reece: 7/10

Fast hands, fast feet and a nose for the gap that means he was always a threat. No one was going to stop his 14th test try when that intercept bounced his way.

13 Rieko Ioane: 6/10

Most senior of the backs outside No 10, he straightened the running in a match where midfielders needed to keep things simple. Error free when it mattered.

12 Quinn Tupaea: 7/10

A crunch role in his eighth test, after being elevated up the pecking order courtesy of Covid-19. Handled the pressure and bagged a deserved try for his efforts.

11 Leicester Fainga'anuku: 6/10

First carry of the ball put his team on the Irish line for their opening try. Debutant was biggest of the outside backs and went looking inside for work in second half.

10 Beauden Barrett: 8/10

Most visible and menacing when covering and countering from deep. Kicked smartly and enjoyed running the cutter from the front foot. Sees things other playmakers don't.

9 Aaron Smith: 8/10

At his snappy best finding short runners around the breakdown and making the big calls on going wide or dashing himself. When he's on song like this, few can match him.

8 Ardie Savea: 8/10

The fro was in the thick of the action. Smart first-half try was neat reward for a typical night of bristling musclularity. The scond one was extra special.

Ardie Savea scores his second try in last night's match. Photo / Getty Images

7 Sam Cane (c): 6/10

In his 78th test — his first major test as captain since November 2021. Giant hit on Tadhg Furlong in 32nd minute emphasised dominance of hosts at Eden Park.

6 Scott Barrett: 6/10

Biggest Barrett's second appearance in the AB's No 6 jersey was a major talking point in days before game. On the night he played more like lock than flanker.

5 Sam Whitelock. 7/10

The best of his 133 tests have tended to be in partnership with Rettalick. Put his body into the breach repeatedly. Be great to see him attack opposition lineouts again.

4 Brodie Retallick 7/10

The lineout ran smoothly and the big rig is still a phenomenon in the middle of the park, providing a giant platform for ABs runners to target, and a wall on defence.

3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi: 7/10

Heaviest man on the park won respect of his teammates with strong scrum work. Powered through a couple of the meaty carries we expect of Irish props.

2 Codie Taylor: 7/10

Wise head would be pleased with the fact possession was safe in set pieces. By the team he wandered off the match — and probably the series — was pretty much settled.

1 George Bower: 7/10

Delivered when asked to handle one of the best tightheads in the business. A smart player who gets his body in the right places around the park.

Reserves

16 Samisoni Taukei'aho: 5/10

17 Karl Tu'inukuafe: 6/10

18 Angus Ta'avao: 5/10

19 Pita Gus Sowakula: 6/10

20 Dalton Papalii: 5/10

21 Finlay Christie: 6/10

22 Richie Mo'unga: 7/10

23 Braydon Ennor: 5/10

Ireland

15 Hugo Keenan: 4/10

We saw more of the space around him than we did of the man himself. A busy night of fielding ABs' kicks, holding up attacks and watching his opposite number kick conversions.

14 Keith Earls: 5/10

Been running in green since 2008. Cool-headed and strong enough to grab the scene-setting opening try. A dutiful, not dazzling, carrier of the ball.

13 Garry Ringrose: 5/10

His try to open the second half gave visitors a glimmer of hope. He and Henshaw would have hoped for more from midfield match up. Smoked in Savea's tryline run.

12 Robbie Henshaw: 4/10

In a midfield that seemed full of black jerseys, Ireland's experienced No 12 could find little space. Was unable to have a meaningful impact on the match.

11 James Lowe: 5/10

Big and fast, the Nelson boy was in the thick of it early. Put in a decent shift carting the ball into the black-clad wall. Took no backward step on a night where some teammates did.

James Lowe meets the All Blacks defence last night at Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images

10 Johnny Sexton (c): 4/10

Few northern No 10s can boast three wins against the ABs — and he might struggle to add any more. Looked good until exiting after a 31st-minute headclash.

9 Jamison Gibson Park: 5/10

Gizzy boy took smart options, but those options were running thin as the game wore on. Might have been a better night if Sexton had stayed the distance.

8 Caelan Doris: 4/10

The Man of the Match in the November victory — with a cracking try up the guts to boot — could do lilttle to hold back the black tide and made no dent in the wall.

7 Josh van der Flier: 5/10

Such a great name for an opensider! A star when Ireland beat ABs in November, he was busy and bustling in first half. Fluffed try in second half epitomised Irish effort.

6 Peter O'Mahony: 5/10

A toiler whose shoulder has been to the wheel over many seasons. Handy early steal-and-hack was a reminder of core No 6 skills. An able leader after Sexton departed.

5 James Ryan: 4/10

Was just starting secondary school when Sam Whitelock debuted for ABs in 2010. And last night Ryan got a lesson from the old master in the aerial and dirt-level arts.

4 Tadhg Beirne: 4/10

Second-most visible Tadhg on the field. Which is saying something for a man who stands 1.98m tall. Couldn't put heat on All Black jumpers at lineout.

3 Tadhg Furlong: 5/10

Absolute unit who has been at the heart of Ireland's rise in recent years. But the celebrated Irish scrum had little reward on a night of All Black muscle.

2 Dan Sheehan: 4/10

Hooker at centre of all-Leinster frontrow carried well three times in build up to crucial opening try. Seldom seen in open play after that as the match slipped away.

1 Andrew Porter: 4/10

Another giant frontrower. Returned from injury for this and would be disappointed with his return on a night where scrum wobbles didn't help Irish cause.

Reserves

16 Dave Heffernan: 4/10

17 Cian Healy: - /10

18 Tom O'Toole: 4/10

19 Kieran Treadwell: 4/10

20 Jack Conan: 4/10

21 Conor Murray: 4/10

22 Joey Carbery: 4/10

23 Bundee Aki: 5/10