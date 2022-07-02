Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: All Blacks almost answer all the key questions in first test win over Ireland

4 minutes to read
Jordie Barrett and the All Blacks celebrate their first try against Ireland. Photo / Getty

Jordie Barrett and the All Blacks celebrate their first try against Ireland. Photo / Getty

NZ Herald

OPINION:

It would be easy to look at the score and believe the All Blacks began their season with an emphatic, critic-answering display that left little doubt about their readiness to ascend to world rugby's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.