Spoilt for choice with American Airlines

Design your own travel itinerary with American Airlines and its incredible network of destinations around the globe

Savvy travellers love new experiences and discovering new ways of getting to them. The great news is, between October and March, American Airlines is flying direct from Auckland to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). When it comes to the USA, the opportunity to make Dallas-Fort Worth your first port of call is a smart move. It gets you deep into the southern states and works as an exciting new stopover for flying on to more than 300 destinations across the US and the globe.

American Airlines is also offering non-stop flights between Auckland and LAX, the gateway to many exciting attractions and cities such as Palm Springs, Anaheim and many more.

The partnership between American Airlines and Qantas offers both AAdvantage® and Qantas Frequent Flyer members more travel rewards. Members can make the most of loyalty benefits by earning or redeeming flights, or enjoying priority benefits such as expedited check-in, security and boarding, or free checked bags. American Airlines also offers qualifying First or Business class, AAdvantage® and oneworld elite travellers the chance to relax in its premium lounges i.e Admirals Club® and Flagship® Lounge in the US.

Start planning your trip with American Airlines now. Here’s some inspiration to get you started.

1. Los Angeles

Los Angeles is always a favourite destination or stopover option for New Zealanders and, yes, it has its iconic Hollywood and Venice Beach spots, but why not make like a local and go hiking through the hidden trails of Griffith Park, visit the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Urban Light installation – it’s breathtaking, or check out the Original Farmers Market where locals eat away from the tourist crowds. Why not treat yourself and fly nonstop in the elevated comfort of American Airlines’ Premium Economy or Flagship® Business cabin?

Fares from Auckland start from $1700. See more here.

2. Florida – Miami and Orlando

With its theme parks and beaches, Florida is another American Airlines’ destination perfect at this time of the year. There’s much to explore in this state. Orlando is a cultural hub where you’ll find world-class exhibitions and performances at the Orlando Museum of Art and the Dr Phillips Center for Performing Arts. And if eating well is on your agenda, you’ll find myriad trendy spots in the Mills 50 District. Enjoy the beaches of Miami without the intense heat of summer. Art lovers should time a visit for the prestigious Art Basel in December, while the Miami International Film Festival and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival also happens around this time, and in March Calle Ocho Festival brings together Latin music, dance and food. There’s never a dull moment.

Fares from Auckland start from $2700. See more here.





3. Mexico – Mexico City and Cancún

Make the most of American Airlines’ myriad destinations – and the mild weather at this time of year – and fly on to Mexico City or Cancún. Without the summer crowds, it’s so much easier to relax on Cancún’s spectacular beaches or explore Mexico City’s rich history, enjoy the street food, markets such as Mercado Roma and meander around popular neighbourhoods such as Coyocan and Xochimilco which hold their own local festivals. If you arrive in November you’ll be there for the colourful Day of the Dead celebrations, while in February ZONAMACO – Latin America’s largest contemporary art fair – is a must.

Fares from Auckland start from $1800. See more here.

4. Brazil

Brazil is the place to be between October and March. Experience vibrant beach culture and soak up the energy of the high-energy cities. This is a country that cleverly combines history and modernity – from food to fashion, architecture to art. Visit São Paulo and discover cutting-edge São Paulo Museum of Art, explore the street art scene of Vila Madalena, be wowed by the architecture and your tastebuds tempted by the dining in the Jardins district. From here, head to Rio de Janeiro and be awed by the views, top up your tan at the stunning Copacabana or Ipanema beaches, and dance the samba at one of the many street parties or clubs.

Fares from Auckland start from $2300. See more here.

Discover where in the world you can go with American Airlines, visit aa.com

*All fares are subject to availability, terms and conditions apply.