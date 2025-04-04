Reimagining the future of mobility

This article was prepared by Custom Fleet and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Evolution of transport driven by data.

The fleet sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation globally, driven by the need for both sustainability and digital innovation.

Moreover, it’s an industry directly impacted by trends in the broader automotive sector.

For starters, a number of geopolitical factors continue to create uncertainty and are likely to drive up prices in the short term.

The rise of challenger original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly in the EV and PHEV space, is putting pressure on legacy manufacturers, threatening their market share and sales numbers.

Adding to these challenges is the rapid evolution of software-defined vehicles which brings cyber security and privacy into sharper focus, with the potential to become a national security concern.

Meanwhile, advancements in AI present a significant opportunity for companies to extract deeper insights from vast data sets, accelerating the benefits of automation and AI-driven decision-making.

Overall, the industry is shifting toward greater efficiency, sustainability, and technological innovation. Companies that proactively invest in digital tools, rethink traditional fleet models, and adapt quickly to changing market conditions will be best positioned to thrive.

Custom Fleet and its parent company, Element, are driving this evolution by leveraging advanced AI, predictive analytics, and deep local expertise to redefine how businesses manage their fleets.

According to Element CEO Laura Dottori-Attanasio, the company has an ambitious vision not only in fleet management but also for the broader mobility ecosystem sector as a whole.

“At Element, we are committed to delivering smarter, more sustainable fleet operations for our clients,” Dottori-Attanasio said.

“Driven by our purpose to move the world through intelligent mobility, we bring innovative fleet technologies to the Australian and New Zealand markets—empowering businesses to optimise vehicle utilisation, reduce costs, and transition to more sustainable, future-focused operations.

A key part of this transformation is Autofleet, an advanced AI-powered solution designed to streamline fleet operations. It enables managers to anticipate maintenance needs, optimise routing, and minimise downtime, significantly improving efficiency.

“By integrating solutions such as Autofleet, we’re not only shaping the future of fleet management but also accelerating the transformation of how the world moves—advancing toward a more intelligent and sustainable future,” said Element CEO Laura Dottori-Attanasio.

Custom Fleet CEO Chris Tulloch emphasises the company’s data-driven approach.

“With Element’s expertise and advanced technology, we empower customers with practical, data-driven solutions that enhance fleet efficiency and financial performance,” Tulloch said.

“Our priority is delivering measurable outcomes – helping businesses navigate today’s challenges while preparing for the future of mobility.”

This pragmatic approach balances technological sophistication with operational realities, ensuring that fleet managers have the tools they need to succeed. More critically, Autofleet’s data-driven insights enable companies to refine their fleet strategies at a time when electrification, AI adoption, and the rise of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) are reshaping the industry.

Companies that invest in smarter technologies and sustainable solutions today will be the ones best positioned to lead in the years ahead.

For Kobi Eisenberg, President of Element Mobility and Autofleet, a relentless commitment to innovation is the key to maintaining an edge in a sector that is evolving rapidly.

He said Autofleet are committed to “redefining and optimising fleet operations by providing best-in-class digital fleet and mobility solutions across industries”.

“Working together with Element and Custom Fleet, we bring a powerful combination of technology and global expertise to help businesses optimise their fleets, reduce costs, and accelerate their transition to more sustainable mobility solutions,” Eisenberg said.

In an era where economic and environmental priorities are increasingly intertwined, the efforts of Custom Fleet and Element mark a decisive step toward a more intelligent, efficient, and future-proof fleet industry.