Why now is the time for Hobbiton

This article was prepared by Auckland & Beyond and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Great weather and smaller crowds make early autumn ideal.

For fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, few places in the world are as magical as Hobbiton. Nestled in the rolling hills of Matamata, this world-famous attraction has become one of New Zealand’s biggest tourism drawcards, welcoming thousands of visitors each year. But whether you’re visiting from overseas or finally making the trip as a local, there has never been a better time to take a Hobbiton tour.

As international travel picks up, Hobbiton remains a must-visit destination, offering a chance to step inside the Shire and experience the charm of Middle-earth firsthand. The end of summer brings mild days, vibrant scenery, and the chance to enjoy the Shire with fewer crowds and plenty of space to soak in the magic of this extraordinary piece of cinematic history.

The story behind Hobbiton

Hobbiton began as a simple sheep farm in 1998 – until Sir Peter Jackson and his team stumbled upon it while scouting locations for The Lord of the Rings trilogy. With its rolling green pastures and idyllic setting, it was the perfect real-world version of Tolkien’s Shire. Originally a temporary film set, Hobbiton was rebuilt permanently in 2009 for The Hobbit films, transforming into the fully immersive attraction it is today.

Since then, the Hobbiton tour has become a bucket-list experience for travellers from across the globe, allowing visitors to walk the same paths as Frodo and Bilbo Baggins.

What to expect on a Hobbiton tour

A guided Hobbiton tour is the best way to uncover the magic of the Shire. Strolling through the 12-acre movie set, visitors will see the colourful hobbit holes, including the iconic Bag End, where Bilbo’s journey began. The tour also highlights key locations such as the Party Tree, the Mill, and the famous Green Dragon Inn, where every guest is treated to a complimentary Southfarthing ale, cider, or ginger beer.

Along the way, guides share fascinating behind-the-scenes stories about the film-making process, offering an insider’s look at how this enchanting world was brought to life.

Why now is the best time to visit

With international travel recovering, Hobbiton is once again drawing visitors from around the world. However, for those looking to experience it without peak-season crowds, now is an excellent time to take a Hobbiton tour from Auckland. The mild weather of late summer and autumn means stunning landscapes and pleasant conditions for exploring.

For travellers coming from Auckland, several operators provide day trips to Hobbiton, making it easy to visit without the hassle of driving. Auckland and Beyond Tours, for example, offers transport from the city, allowing visitors to sit back and enjoy the journey. More details on their Hobbiton tour can be found here.

There and back again: a journey worth taking

Hobbiton is more than just a film set – it’s a living, breathing slice of Middle-earth that transports visitors into Tolkien’s world. Whether you’re a lifelong fan of the films or simply looking for a unique New Zealand experience, a Hobbiton tour offers a rare chance to step inside one of the most beloved fantasy realms ever created.

With the landscape at its most vibrant and tour groups still relatively relaxed, now is the perfect time to experience Hobbiton’s magic for yourself.