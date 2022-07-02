Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland: Ian Foster delighted with performance after tough week

5 minutes to read
The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks make a triumphant return with an impressive win against Ireland at Eden Park. Video / Sky Sport

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Maybe it's because he knows the series has only begun but All Blacks coach Ian Foster was markedly reserved after his side's dominant victory against Ireland.

The All Blacks had just run in six tries

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.