Maybe it's because he knows the series has only begun but All Blacks coach Ian Foster was markedly reserved after his side's dominant victory against Ireland.

The All Blacks had just run in six tries to three to leave a sold-out Eden Park savouring revenge following last November's loss in Dublin.

Foster, though, cut a contained figure after emerging from Covid isolation to watch his team kick off their season in style.

While satisfied with many elements of the All Blacks first-up efforts, specifically their ruthless attacking execution, Foster is demanding improvements on defence – noting Ireland got in behind the line too much for his liking.

After a week in which the All Blacks lost three players and four coaches to Covid to force changes to their starting team and spark SOS calls to Joe Schmidt and Mike Cron to fill voids, Foster hailed the way his senior players stepped up to keep the team on an even keel.

"First test it's good to have a good win under your belt," Foster said. "There's always a little bit of the unknown. This series is really big for us, the chance to play a team we've got massive respect for. To bring them down here and have three in a row is special so to start off well, with the preparation we've had and getting them together for a short time period, focusing on enough to keep their minds busy but too much to get them clouded.

"Overall, I'm delighted. The work of Sam Cane and our leaders this week was phenomenal. They took a big load. [Assistant coach] Brad Mooar did an awesome job on the ground. It was a very unique week, being involved in coaching the All Blacks from home over zoom. To still be married at the end of the week, I'm pretty satisfied."

Foster has seen enough of Ireland in recent times – from losses in Chicago and Dublin to a memorable World Cup quarter-final victory in Japan – to know they are a quality team that will regroup and attempt to square the series next week in Dunedin.

"I thought you saw a very determined Irish team. They would have had enough glimpses of good moments in the first quarter and the third to walk away with some hope. We were really ruthless when we scored points but defensively I would've just given us a pass mark. I thought our goal line defence was excellent but we did allow too many opportunities for them to get in behind us and they'll be pleased with that, so they'll work hard on their phase play and try to generate those weak seams they're so good at creating."

The heat was squarely on the All Blacks forward pack to lead the response after successive defeats to finish last season. All Blacks captain Sam Cane, after his 67-minute shift, praised the hunger to defend their line deep into the match. The All Blacks finished with a 93 per cent tackle success rate (191/206) which included several dominant hits that forced errors that sparked lethal counter attacks.

"It was a pretty good start," Cane said. "We wanted to front up in the set piece first and foremost and then in the collisions. We defended our goal line pretty well even right up to the 85th minute. Our set piece was a mixed bag. We had some scrum dominance at times but not where we want it to be.

"Even though we knew the game was won the boys' pride and attitude reflects what it means to pull on an All Blacks jersey and play at home. We held them up numerous times. We've just got to sort out our discipline so we don't end up down there too much."

Foster gave a nod of approval for his two debutants, Crusaders wing Leicester Fainga'anuku and Chiefs loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula, the latter claiming the final All Blacks try.

"Pretty pleased," Foster said. "Leicester did what he had to do. As a wing you don't always get a whole lot of opportunity but I was impressed with the role play he did do. He got involved and showed how physical he can be. It's a good starting point for him.

"For Pita it's not easy when you go on and you drop the first pass. It would've been easy to drop his head but he settled down, won a good lineout, scored a good try off a scrum. He would've got over that feeling you get when you play your first test and hopefully come out the other side stronger."

After the widespread conjecture surrounding Scott Barrett's selection at blindside flanker for the first time since the 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat, Foster suggested this performance would move the conversation on from that match.

"He's a good footballer. He's been one of the form forwards. I know most of that was at lock but it's a role that suited us. He carried well, defended well, contributed to a pretty good set piece effort so he should be pretty proud. There was a bit of circumstance around it with selection but it sped up an idea we had in that space. Hopefully there's another game for everyone to talk about rather than the other one they talk about when he plays six."