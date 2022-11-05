Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Player ratings: The best and worst from All Blacks v Wales

Cameron McMillan
By
6 mins to read
2022 Autumn Nations Series, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 5/11/2022 Wales vs New Zealand Wales’ Tomos Williams tackles Dalton Papali'i of New Zealand Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

2022 Autumn Nations Series, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 5/11/2022 Wales vs New Zealand Wales’ Tomos Williams tackles Dalton Papali'i of New Zealand Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

How the All Blacks rated in their 55-23 win over Wales in Cardiff.

15: Beauden Barrett - 6

The 15 jersey seems to be where Barrett belongs. Was able to jump into the line when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport