Player ratings: The best and worst from All Blacks v Wales

2022 Autumn Nations Series, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales 5/11/2022 Wales vs New Zealand Wales’ Tomos Williams tackles Dalton Papali'i of New Zealand Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

How the All Blacks rated in their 55-23 win over Wales in Cardiff.

15: Beauden Barrett - 6

The 15 jersey seems to be where Barrett belongs. Was able to jump into the line when needed and his boot at the back was as useful as ever. Quick change of direction led to Jordie Barrett’s second try. But charge down almost led to a Wales try, only to be saved by Mo’unga.

14: Sevu Reece - 4

Played the part of a background extra. The ball just didn’t come his way. Not really his fault as he touched it once for a total of zero metres gained. At least he made five tackles to show some desire to get involved in the test and got to hear the Welsh anthem sung by a Cardiff crowd - so not a wasted day on the job.

13: Rieko Ioane - 5

Didn’t do a lot. Mis-read with Mo’unga and Clarke in the opening Welsh try. Made half as many runs as Jordie Barrett. Not his best outing.

12: Jordie Barrett - 8

He’s earned the 12 jersey long-term for sure. Gets forward momentum at will. Brilliant work to outjump Rio Dyer with Barrett now reaching the ‘Fa’afili zone’ in becoming an almost unstoppable threat in an attacking bomb. Got away with the bold move of telling off his hard-working forwards late in the test to be gifted with a second try shortly after.

New Zealand’s Jordie Barrett scores a try despite the efforts of Wale’s Rico Dyer. Photosport

11: Caleb Clarke - 4

Was in the same boat as Reece, a doubles scull that never left the boatshed. Saw little action as the All Blacks wingers were left thumb-twiddling on the fringes. Clarke at least made a clean break and beat a few defenders but he also conceded a penalty and dropped the ball a few times.

10: Richie Mo’unga - 7

Made his kicks and credit for the kick assist on the opening Jordie Barrett try. Perfectly on the spot. An error under the high ball in the 50th minute saw Wales cross over but then made a try-saving tackle on Gareth Anscombe.

9: Aaron Smith - 9

His first sniping try, turning something out of nothing also turned back the clock in his record 113th test. It came at a crucial time just after Wales had closed the gap to six. Another brilliant test from one of the great halfbacks of the game.

8: Ardie Savea - 9.5

Like the Energizer Bunny turned up to 11 after downing a keg of Red Bull. Relentless work-rate and near unstoppable with ball in hand. A superb outing for a player who is the most important to this side. 15 runs was the most of the test and the biggest selling dummy of the season which led to Smith’s second try. Still forcing Welsh mistakes late late in the test to stop an attacking chance.

New Zealand's Ardie Savea dives over to score against Wales. Photo / Getty

7: Dalton Papali’i - 8

Could possibly be the best test of his young career, which might be down to the Dulux Ōkārito coloured hair. Worked great in tandem with Savea. Led the All Blacks with 16 tackles and an early break led to the opening try of the game. Impressive workload.

6: Shannon Frizell - 7

Was working in the shadows of Savea and Papali’i but still made 11 tackles and was just behind Savea in most runs made. But he conceded three turnovers and dropped a restart which is one of the more obvious mistakes on a rugby field.

5: Scott Barrett - 8

Not a bad replacement for Brodie Retallick. Part of another pairing that worked well. Didn’t do any spectacular but did all the hard work well and kept going all day. The Hilux of the Barrett brood.

4: Sam Whitelock - 9

Another high work rate by the stand-in captain with 13 tackles and ever-present around the grunt work. Still making driving tackles and lineout takes that led to tries in the 80th minute. Vintage Whitelock.

3: Tyrel Lomax - 7

Conceded a penalty at the start of the second half for not rolling away, gifting Wales three points. But did plenty of work among the rest of the forwards especially in the first half. Strong at scrum time.

2: Codie Taylor - 8

Almost back to his best with two Taylor-made tries and heavy workload. But still a few lineout errors that could prove more costly against strong opposition. Tracking forward after it appeared we may have seen the best of him in black.

1: Ethan de Groot - 8

Dominated his opposite in another strong outing. Made as many runs as Caleb Clarke so maybe slap another 1 on the back on his jersey.

Reserves:

16: Samisoni Taukei’aho - 7

Impressive showing off the bench should earn him a starting spot against Scotland despite Taylor’s two-try effort. Got his trademark lineout drive try.

17: Ofa Tu’ungafasi - 5

Was part of a scrum late in the test that Wayne Barnes said ‘if only every scrum was like that in my career’, so was at least pleasing the man in charge. Was caught offside within kicking distance which isn’t as big a deal when your team is up by 18 points.

18: Fletcher Newell - 5

Reliable late at scrum time and took over the grunt work and defensive efforts around the fringes in the closing 10 minutes.

19: Tupou Vaa’i - 6

Earned a late turnover penalty with Papali’i which led to the All Blacks final try.

20: Akira Ioane - 6

Had a few runs late in the test but would prefer to see him more involved.

21: Brad Weber - 6

On for the last 14 minutes and did well to command the forwards in quick pick-and-go action and ensured the sleeves remained rolled up to make the most of the tired Welsh defenders.

22: David Havili - 6

Saw only nine minutes of action and despite a handful of tackles, a key one to stop Owen Watkin from breaking clear, but not enough time on the field to leave much of an impression.

23: Anton Lienert-Brown - 5

Not enough time on the field to make his usual impact but good to see him back on the field. Nice spot tackle to deny Wales a late break up-field.