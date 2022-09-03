Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The key change that transformed the All Blacks against Argentina

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Ardie Savea is congratulated by Finlay Christie after crossing in the All Blacks' win. Photo / Getty

Ardie Savea is congratulated by Finlay Christie after crossing in the All Blacks' win. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

World order hasn't quite been restored, but the All Blacks have at least stopped the rot, cheered everyone up and hinted there may yet be something of note flourishing within.

Given the constant rain,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.