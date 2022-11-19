Voyager 2022 media awards
SportUpdated

Player ratings: The best and worst from All Blacks v England

Cameron McMillan
By
6 mins to read
All Blacks tie with England 25-all. Video / Sky Sport

How the All Blacks rated in their impressive win last minute draw against England at Twickenham.

1. Ethan de Groot 7

Becoming ever reliable at scrum time, good at cleanouts and made some key tackles

