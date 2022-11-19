Player ratings: The best and worst from All Blacks v England

All Blacks tie with England 25-all. Video / Sky Sport

How the All Blacks rated in their impressive win last minute draw against England at Twickenham.

1. Ethan de Groot 7

Becoming ever reliable at scrum time, good at cleanouts and made some key tackles close to the line. Good shift with feet up on the sidelines and a strong All Blacks lead. Will go into 2023 as the loosehead elect.

2. Codie Taylor 6

Scored an early try but fell short on key role as not consistent enough in lineouts, though a different referee may have let some things go. Conceded early penalty in second half but good defensive effort.

3. Tyrel Lomax 8

Leader of the pack. Earned two scrum penalties but then also called for a knee on the ground penalty. Scrum expert and Sky commentator Kane Hames praised his efforts and his CV at scrum time is far more impressive than mine (One appearance as starting hooker for Napier Pirates under-12).

4. Brodie Retallick 7

Must feel like bringing up your hundred with a nick through the slips. Huge defensive effort like all the forwards with 15 tackles. Forced a turnover to stop an England attack but all the good work, especially on the fringes in defense on own line, were to naught. Or more specific a rating of seven.

5. Samuel Whitelock 7

Another heavy workload with a high tackle count including one that forced a key turnover to quell an England attack in middle of second half. Showing no obvious signs of decline heading into likely final year as All Black.

6. Scott Barrett 7

Impressive counter-rucking and great tryline defence that often goes unnoticed. Left the field with side leading 22-6. Did enough to seriously think how to fit Sam Cane in starting XV next year.

7. Dalton Papali’i 8

Perfectly picked the intercept for the opening try and also earned a penalty in the first half. Another great all-round physical performance working in sync with Savea. A very successful end of year tour. All Blacks were still up 25-11 when his night and season ended and a cool Tetley’s Original awaited.

Dalton Papali'i ran in an intercept for the opening try of the test. Photosport

8. Ardie Savea 7

Physical contest and long season as best All Black may have taken toll on the ever-running engine in final stages. Stole the ball in lead-up to the third try. Was penalised for mis-timing a tackle on halfback but also won what seemed to be a crucial penalty in front of posts before England scored late.

9. Aaron Smith 7

A really strong tour in what is his last in black. Early penalty for being in front of kicker but overall a good passing and kicking game. Earned an early break but in hindsight was probably needed late.

10. Richie Mo’unga 6

Perfectly the crossfield kick but made odds decisions at time, including going blind with little support along with strange pass inside own 22 turned the ball over. Got over advantage line, missed touch a couple of times but also had some strong touch finders. Didn’t shy away from a physical encounter. A real up and down performance.

11. Caleb Clarke 6

Good to see him get involved again after Wales test where he went missing. Strong early run. But did drop a high ball. Assist set up Ioane try and made a tackle on May to stop his run in space.

12. Jordie Barrett 7

Did all the small things well. Big defensive game with 11 tackles. Just didn’t had as big as an impact breaking the line. Got a few offloads off and beat a few defenders. Made his kicks at goal once again.

13. Rieko Ioane 6

In the Mo’unga camp of doing some great things and also some bad decisions. Lost the ball in contact early and had try scrubbed out by his own neck-roll, which would have seen ABs go up 21-0. Great pace to score down the wing.

Rieko Ioane celebrates his try with Caleb Clarke. Photosport

14. Mark Telea 7

Probably the big winner from the last two tests. Strong defensive effort. Won turnover penalty on May and spot up tackles on the try line. Look threatening with ball in hand, just wasn’t able to break clear.

15. Beauden Barrett 6

His drop goal proved vital but then again his yellow card helped contributed to the English comeback. Was reliable under the high ball but a poor high kick led to offsides. Strong defensive effort.

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho 4

Okay, without totally blaming the reserves for the final nine minutes, maybe it was in part the tired legs of the starters who made 50 percent more tackles than England, but the scoreboard must play a major part in judging. Lost a throw. Controlled a decent rolling maul at the back. But team was up 22-6 when he took the field, can’t be ignored.

17. George Bower 4

Made four tackles and kept the scrum going strong. But team was up 22-6 when he took the field, can’t be ignored.

18. Nepo Laulala 4

Made a few tackles but missed two more in the closing stages. Team was up 22-6 when he took the field, can’t be ignored.

19. Shannon Frizell 3

Made a solo tackle in 14 minutes of action. Team was up 22-6 when he took the field, can’t be ignored.

20. Hoskins Sotutu 4

Attempted to get involved in his eight minutes of action making four tackles. Team was up 25-11 when he took the field, can’t be ignored.

21. TJ Perenara 3

Kicking the ball away with two minutes to play and in the lead not ideal, especially when within 10 seconds England were just five metres out before scoring the equaliser. Ian Foster later said Savea called for the kick. Either way didn’t make sense and Perenara didn’t make an impact like that week.

22. David Havili N/A

Only on for final restart to replace injured Perenara.

23. Anton Lienert-Brown 4

Made a few tackles but mostly scrambling like rest of team as England scored two tries while he was on the field for the last seven minutes.



