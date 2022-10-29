15. Stephen Perofeta — 5/10
In his first start after getting less than a minute against Argentina in Christchurch, he showed nice early touches. Will wish he had done better tidying up a nasty ball that led to a 35th-minute, rot-setting try.
14. Sevu Reece — 5/10
Fiery wheels, as evidenced in the choice set-piece break for a 31st-minute try. But he seemed oddly uncertain when given chance at one-on-ones.
13. Braydon Ennor — 5/10
Quiet in a novice midfield. Unlucky not to score in the 22nd minute when Richie Mo’unga found him with a clever chip, then lucked in on 24 minutes, despite the No 10′s forward pass.
12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck — 6/10
In his first test start, he had a couple of lovely touches in link play, hinting at what he could bring to the All Blacks with more time on the field. An energetic, fizzing talent.
11. Caleb Clarke - 6/10
The big bopper is always a hard nut to crack when hitting the defence on a short ball. A quality try in the 41st minute set his side back on the right path, and he made all the right moves in defence.
10. Richie Mo’unga — 4/10
An over-reliance on the boot early left his side disjointed — when your mates look so much better with ball in hand and your scrum is crushing it, maybe ditch the uncontested midfield kicks? Needs to take control.
9. Finlay Christie — 5/10
Smart at finding options for snappy attacks — sometimes too smart, with teammates not on same page. Fast feet and fast hands. But, oh dear — poor execution led to Warner Dearns’ charge-down try.
8. Hoskins Sotutu — 5/10
Against opponents tailormade for a skillful Kiwi No 8, the Blues man showed his goods. An early kick-chase was nice; but one-handed carries from the scrum have purists groaning. He showed in the second half he can nail the fundamentals when things get tense.
7. Sam Cane (c) — 4/10
A hard and smart toiler in defence who reads a breakdown swiftly. Not much else on show here. The team could have really used some x-factor in this unsettled and unsettling clash.
6. Shannon Frizell — 4/10
Plenty of work to do tidying up breakdowns in physical clashes, but was well matched by Kiwi-Samurai Michael Leitch.
5. Tupou Vaa’i — 5/10
A key man in his pod in the first half, with nice handling and breakdown work. Forced things a little too much after the whole team got a halftime rev up. Toiled hard throughout.
4. Brodie Retallick — 3/10
Delivered in the set pieces and trotted in for the opening try. Hot tip for young players: Don’t give the ref a really dumb reason to give you a red card and you probably won’t get one. Left his team in the lurch.
3. Nepo Laulala — 4/10
Would have wanted to showcase more with dash around the park. Gets a pat on the broadest of shoulders for a scrum platform that dominated the hosts.
2. Samisoni Taukei’aho — 5/10
Elevated to the starting line-up when Dane Coles got crocked in warm-ups, he had a hand in ongoing lineout jitters, but a lovely bump and break to set up Retallick for the opener. The All Blacks’ best moments often involve this bloke.
1. George Bower — 6/10
Showed why he’s probably the best of the crop of All Blacks props for carting the ball, linking and offloading. Scrum couldn’t be faulted.
Reserves:
Codie Taylor - 5
Ofa Tuungafasi - 4
Tyrel Lomax - 4
Patrick Tuipulotu - 5
Dalton Papali’i - 6
Aaron Smith - 6
David Havili - 5
Anton Lienert-Brown - 5