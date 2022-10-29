Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Japan: Player ratings - how Sam Cane’s men performed in Tokyo

Winston Aldworth
By
4 mins to read
All Blacks players share a moment before the test in Tokyo. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks players share a moment before the test in Tokyo. Photo / Photosport

15. Stephen Perofeta — 5/10

In his first start after getting less than a minute against Argentina in Christchurch, he showed nice early touches. Will wish he had done better tidying up a nasty ball

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport