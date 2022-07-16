Ireland claimed a historic series win over the All Blacks in Wellington. Video / Sky Sport

Ireland claimed a historic series win over the All Blacks in Wellington. Video / Sky Sport

How the players rated in the series decider between the All Blacks and Ireland.

All Blacks

Jordie Barrett - 5

Ballerina-like on the tootsies to negotiate the touchline early, but faced a red-alert lockdown whenever he tried to pierce through the defensive line.

Will Jordan – 6

Looked short of a gallop post-Covid and faced awkward two-on-one dilemma ahead of the Hugo Keenan try. Then Savea fed him on the inside in 59th minute and the after-burners fired.

Rieko Ioane – 5

Looked for work but the situations vacant signs came down when he came close to employment. Could not find a way to execute his skills.

David Havili – 6

Tremendous wipers 50/22 kick in 21st minute to initiate a rare Irish retreat. In a static situation, he struggled to sprinkle space-creating magic.

Sevu Reece – 4

Barely in the game. Few opportunities to get involved with the team constantly getting back-foot ball. Opposite Mack Hansen kept him in check.

Beauden Barrett – 4

Struggled to stamp authority behind a pack that had met its match. Got more space to start second half and offered more vision but that proved too late.

Beauden Barrett takes the line on against Ireland in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Aaron Smith – 6

Presence of mind was impressive to grab ball off crossbar in 57th minute from Sexton. Rigorous chasing at times to try to stem the early tide.

Ardie Savea - 8

Kept knees pumping under all circumstances to get All Blacks across the advantage line. A deserved recipient of the try to start the second half after 23 phases.

Sam Cane (c) - 5

Steady performance but pressure mounts on his leadership ahead of next year's World Cup. Endured shock substitution in the crucial stages to add to his woe.

Akira Ioane – 7

Regularly met green bulldozers to plough him back from gaining too many metres early. Then busted through three tackles to score and resuscitate the game at 22-15.

Akira Ioane scores a try against Ireland in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Sam Whitelock – 6

Struggled to impart his wealth of power and wisdom against a green machine that is changing the face of world rugby. Opponents kept the veteran in check.

Brodie Retallick - 6

Never shirked the task, but lumbered at times against the Irish physicality. Ended up making head-to-head contact with Porter in 51st minute and exited in a daze.

Nepo Laulala – 4

Had a bandage that could've doubled as a M*A*S*H prop put on his knee in 21st minute. Forced pass and fumble in 36th demonstrated cluttered All Blacks thinking.

Codie Taylor – 4

Became isolated in 17th minute maul and Peter O'Mahony locked him up. Inaccuracy at lineout to end first half was further evidence of a team struggling under pressure.

George Bower – 5

In the world of rugby's tectonic plates, he kept the All Blacks scrum steady through the first half but struggled to match the momentum the Irish gained around the paddock.

Replacements

Dane Coles - 5

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 5

Ofa Tuungafasi - 5

Tupou Vaa'i - 5

Dalton Papalii - 6

Folau Fakatava - 6

Richie Mo'unga - 6

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – 5

Ireland

Hugo Keenan - 8

Blazing entries into the backline which culminated in second try but was a constant presence with a useful boot and willingness to tackle relentlessly.

Mack Hansen – 8

Superb catch under pressure in 7th minute when bombed by Beauden Barrett. Slick skip pass to James Lowe which set up the 29th minute try to Keenan. Tenacious defending.

Robbie Henshaw was a resilient force defending against All Blacks forays. Photo / Photosport

Robbie Henshaw – 7

Scored third try and was a resilient force defending against All Blacks forays into the Irish backline. Used depth well to inject himself onto the ball at pace.

Bundee Aki – 7

Low centre of gravity makes him look like a human tank running with ball in hand. Lucky to avoid red card with head hit on Tuungafasi.

James Lowe – 9

Brought his educated boot and showcased his skills throughout, including an inside try-scoring ball for Keenan and a fend on Taylor.

Johnny Sexton (c) - 8

Quality tactical kicking and enough variation to remain unpredictable. Inspirational leadership, including bold decisions to kick for position rather than points.

Jamison Gibson-Park - 8

Laser-like passes and menacing box kicks helped the Irish sustain pressure. The pack moving forward saw him mount pressure on the struggling black jerseys.

Caelan Doris – 8

Helped Ireland brim with confidence courtesy of unflinching, straight running. Offered a bruising shoulder to would-be attackers throughout the contest.

Josh van der Flier – 8

Got in the heart of the maul to rumble across for the first try of the match. Hovered over the breakdown like a human staple. Missed a tackle in Ioane's try.

Peter O'Mahony - 8

Organised key turnover to get the scrum after locking Taylor in the maul. Has been a core part of the Irish revolution against the All Blacks since 2016.

James Ryan – 8

Proved an ogre in the lineout and pivotal in the "engine room" whenever the Irish pack marched up the park. A tour de force.

Tadhg Beirne – 9

Brilliant wrestling at the breakdown including getting a penalty in the 57th minute when Akira Ioane was imprisoned in a ruck. A key turnover in 73rd minute, too.

Ireland lock Tadhg Beirne steals the All Blacks lineout. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tadhg Furlong – 7

Walloping tackling, but watching him try to jig his neck back into place made for a hide-behind-the-couch moment. Threw himself into the action like a 120kg acrobat.

Dan Sheehan – 8

Pinpoint throwing to find Ryan and set up opening try from the lineout. Lightning pass to help set up Henshaw try. Omnipresence typified the tourists' resolute showing.

Andrew Porter – 7

Rugged defence, particularly off the fringes as a one-man green wall. Punished with a yellow card for mug-to-mug hit with Retallick.

Replacements

Rob Herring – 8

Cian Healy - 7

Finlay Bealham - 6

Kieran Treadwell - 5

Jack Conan - 6

Conor Murray – 7

Joey Carbery – 6

Keith Earls – 6