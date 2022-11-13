Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Scotland: Player ratings - The best and worst from the All Blacks’ comeback win

Cameron McMillan
By
4 mins to read
The All Blacks beat Scotland 31-23 on Sunday night. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks beat Scotland 31-23 on Sunday night. Video / Sky Sport

How the All Blacks performed in their 31-23 comeback win over Scotland in Murrayfield.

15: Jordie Barrett — 6

Not as effective after being shifted to fullback. Clever assist with the crossfield for opening Telea

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport