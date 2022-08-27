Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Argentina: Gregor Paul - More change is needed as something is seriously wrong with the All Blacks

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
A dejected David Havili and Ardie Savea after the All Blacks' defeat. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

One result, it turns out, does not a summer make or indeed provide justification to have persevered with the All Blacks coaching regime and wider management team.

There is still very much trouble at

