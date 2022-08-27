All Blacks stunned as brilliant Pumas claim historic win. Video / Sky Sport

All Blacks 18

Argentina 25

So much for a new dawn.

One week since Ian Foster's knife-edge retention as head coach, the All Blacks botched the chance to ditch their coaching baggage after falling to their first home defeat to the Pumas.

Just when it seemed Foster would savour some clear air, after receiving his bosses' belated backing and promoting Joe Schmidt to assistant coach last week, more unwanted history reared its head.

This loss to the Pumas consigns the All Blacks to their first three successive home defeat run in history - after the two losses against Ireland in July. While the Pumas recorded their maiden victory over the All Blacks two years ago in Australia, they had never previously tasted success in New Zealand.

In their first visit to Christchurch for six years the All Blacks were intent on delivering further improvements from their statement Ellis Park victory against the Springboks that ultimately saved Foster's tenure.

Instead on a typically cold winter's night, in a scrappy contest dominated by Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli who produced several bizarre rulings, the All Blacks immediately came down to earth with a thud.

The All Blacks have now won two of their last eight tests. That this shock result came surrounded by 20,000 Cantabrians, in the heart of Scott Robertson country, could not be a worse scenario for Foster. Disgruntled locals made their feelings clear, too.

Argentina celebrate after defeating the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

After leading 15-6 in the first half and 15-12 at half time repeat penalties, that culminated in a late yellow card to Shannon Frizell, frequent mistakes and a lack of composure cost the All Blacks. A second half try from Pumas blindside Juan Martin Gonzalez, after disrupting Scott Barrett's attempted catch from a restart, changed the complexion of this match.

Emiliano Boffelli's sideline conversion handed the Pumas the lead in the 47th minute after the All Blacks had largely controlled the contest to that point.

Boffelli's accurate boot – he slotted six penalties – consistently extended the advantage to further boost Argentina's confidence and belief and heap consuming pressure on the locals.

The All Blacks had ample chances to launch a comeback but they blew four strike opportunities – three from lineouts – in the Pumas 22 late in the second half.

As he did in the third test defeat to Ireland in Wellington, Foster replaced All Blacks captain Sam Cane with 14 minutes to play.

Georgian referee Amashukeli had an overbearing influence on the contest, blowing 26 penalties that included 14 against the All Blacks. Some of those were justified. Others, particularly those while the All Blacks had the ball, were marginal at best. That constant whistle killed any form of flow or momentum and built frustration in the All Blacks coaching box.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika shakes hands with All Blacks coach Ian Foster after the game. Photo / Photosport

The Michael Cheika-led Pumas arrived in New Zealand following a record home win over the Wallabies and their 2-1 series victory against Scotland in July. Yet the All Blacks were expected to embrace their Ellis Park blueprint to springboard into a new, vastly improved era.

By the full time whistle, though, the Pumas celebrated another historic first against the All Blacks. And after the Wallabies surprise 25-17 win against the Springboks in Adelaide, the Pumas lead the Rugby Championship standings.

Constrained by constant stoppages the All Blacks were largely restricted to a methodical approach of attempting to grind the Pumas down. While the All Blacks scored two-tries-to-one, any form of clinical finishing deserted them in the closing stages.

The All Blacks scrum, initially led by Highlanders loose head Ethan de Groot, savoured the upper hand throughout. That dominance continued in the second half when the All Blacks replaced their entire front row to inject Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor and George Bower.

On attack, though, the All Blacks battled to break through the lionhearted Pumas defence that made 195 from 203 tackles. The All Blacks lineout also went to pieces in the final quarter.

After turning down a shot at goal in the 10th minute the All Blacks kicked to the corner where their maul proceeded to split the Pumas pack for impressive hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho to claim the opening try.

The All Blacks second strike again came from lineout pressure as they swooped on a wayward Pumas throw. From fast running front foot ball Rieko Ioane made an outside break and Jordie Barrett ran a brilliant line to put Caleb Clarke in at the corner.

At that point the All Blacks led 15-6, only for referee Amashukeli to hand Pumas wing Emiliano Boffelli a series of shots that he slotted from all over the park. The 15-12 half time margin did not reflect the All Blacks dominance, with the Pumas rarely threatening.

Frustration that dominated the second half will now follow the All Blacks to Hamilton where the pressure the built to a crescendo on Foster's tenure immediately returns.

All Blacks 18 (Samisoni Taukei'aho, Caleb Clarke tries; Richie Mo'unga con, 2 pens)

Pumas 25 (Juan Martin Gonzalez try; Emiliano Boffelli con, 6 pens)

Halftime: 15-12