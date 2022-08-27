Wallabies celebrate after beating the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Australia 25

South Africa 17

Australia scored a try in the second minute and withstood a series of South African challenges to beat the World Cup-champion Springboks 25-17 in a Rugby Championship match on Saturday.

Winger Marika Koroibete helped the Wallabies continue their home domination of South Africa in the afternoon match at Adelaide Oval. The Fijian-born flyer pulled off a miracle try-saving tackle in the first half and scored a try in the second as the Wallabies bounced back from their record loss to Argentina two weeks ago.

Fraser McReight, who has replaced skipper Michael Hooper, absent on mental health leave, also crossed in each half in a dominant display that also saw the flanker make a crucial breakdown turnover when the Springboks looked destined to cross.

First-five Noah Lolesio had his best game for Australia and set up McReight's second try.

With the Wallabies a man down when winger Tom Wright was yellow-carded after repeated team infringements, the Springboks were looking for their first try late in the first half. Makazole Mapimpi looked a certainty until Koroibete raced 40 metres from his own wing and barged into the South African winger, sending him flying over the sideline.

Marika Koroibete's try-saving tackle on Makazole Mapimpi. Photo / Getty

The Wallabies were able to take a 10-3 lead into halftime, with the visitors also forced to play the opening 10 minutes of the second half without Faf de Klerk. The halfback was yellow-carded after clipping the head of his opposite Nic White.

Man-of-the-match Koroibete crossed in the 46th minute when he wrong-footed Handre Pollard and the margin was out to 22-3 10 minutes later when McReight backed up a Lolesio flick pass.

The Springboks prevented the Wallabies from collecting a bonus point with flanker Kwagga Smith scoring twice in the final six minutes.

South Africa have not won in Australia since 2013.

"I'm very proud of the effort we showed," Australia captain James Slipper said. "We started the game well and that put us in a good position. We scored when we got given those opportunities.

"Normally the team that wins performs in those big moments. Now we need to back that up next week in Sydney."

Australia 25 (Fraser McReight 2, Marika Koroibete tries; Noah Lolesio 2 cons, 2 pens)

South Africa 17 (Kwagga Smith 2 tries; Elton Jantjies 2 cons, Handre Pollard pen)

Halftime: 10-3