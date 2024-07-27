Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics
Updated

Paris Olympics 2024: Kiwi medal contender Lewis Clareburt chasing the clock - and Danyon Loader

Kris Shannon
By
12 mins to read
New Zealand swimmer Lewis Clareburt training at the Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre in Rosedale. Video / Jason Oxenham

Sometime between claiming Commonwealth Games double gold and winning a world championship crown, Lewis Clareburt lost the desire to be the best.

The 25-year-old is just days away from the biggest night of : the 400m individual medley final at Paris La Defense Arena, where he will race for New Zealand’s first Olympic swimming medal in 28 years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics