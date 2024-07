Sometime between claiming Commonwealth Games double gold and winning a world championship crown, Lewis Clareburt lost the desire to be the best.

The 25-year-old is just days away from the biggest night of his life: the 400m individual medley final at Paris La Defense Arena, where he will race for New Zealand’s first Olympic swimming medal in 28 years.

Clareburt boasts the world’s second-fastest time in 2024, an achievement to buoy hopes he can follow Danyon Loader and climb a podium traditionally too steep for Kiwis.

But during much of the Olympic cycle, while outsiders were forecasting his chances of ending this country’s long drought in the pool, Clareburt found his own ambitions dampened.