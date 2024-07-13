Hamish Kerr of New Zealand in action during the men's high jump at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo / Photosport

Hamish Kerr of New Zealand in action during the men's high jump at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Photo / Photosport

By RNZ

New Zealand high jumper Hamish Kerr has matched his personal best outdoor height to claim victory at a Diamond League track and field meet in Monaco.

In an encouraging performance two weeks out from the Paris Olympics, Kerr was the only athlete to clear 2.33m, achieving the height on his third attempt.

Kerr was 3cm short of his national record - set four months ago when he won gold at the world indoor championships in Glasgow.

That 2.36m height remains the second-highest clearance of any athlete this year behind the 2.37m achieved by Italian Gianmarco Tamberi.