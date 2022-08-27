All Blacks stunned as brilliant Pumas claim historic win. Video / Sky Sport

OPINION:

Kris Shannon gives his verdict on the player performances in the All Blacks' shock 18-25 defeat to the Pumas.

Jordie Barrett - 6

Tidied up well at the back and slipped through a hole to assist the second try, looked to inject himself more as the game progressed but to limited effect.

Will Jordan - 5

Never allowed to display his undoubted threat while enjoying few opportunities with space in front of him, probably left wishing he were in his familiar fullback position in front of his home fans.

Rieko Ioane - 5

Had a hand in Clarke's try but otherwise mixed the good and the bad with ball in hand, unable to add any real impact on attack.

David Havili - 5

Enjoyed little ball as the All Blacks regularly kept their attack around the fringes, generally shuffling on possession when it did reach his hands.

Caleb Clarke - 6

Caleb Clarke scores a try. Photo / AP

Quiet for the majority of the match as his side operated without much width, finished off his sole chance well down the left touchline.

Richie Mo'unga - 5

Missed his first two shots from the tee before rediscovering his accuracy. Almost scythed through with one first-half run but largely unable to impose direction on an unimaginative attack while conceding a couple of turnovers.

Aaron Smith - 5

Kept things tight and direct in the first half, found wanting defensively on Argentina's opening try and withdrawn when his side required a spark in the final quarter.

Aaron Smith of the All Blacks kicks under pressure. Photo / Photosport

Ardie Savea - 7

Thrived in the first half amid the Pumas' physicality by showing his strength in the carry and solidity in the tackle. Far from alone among the All Blacks in being blunted in the second spell.

Sam Cane - 5

Conceded the penalty that led to first points but was subsequently stout defensively. Gifted Argentina another three points before being substituted with the All Blacks behind and 15 minutes to play.

Shannon Frizell - 6

Carried capably throughout the game and proved a safe option at the lineout, unfortunate to be sent to the sin bin late when the number of infringements from his side grew too high.

Scott Barrett - 6

Reliable at the set piece and busy at the ruck to win a couple of turnovers, but his night was somewhat spoiled by spilling an attempted kickoff claim to give Argentina their first try and a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Sam Whitelock - 5

Matias Alemanno and Sam Whitelock compete for a line out. Photo / AP

A reserved performance on his home turf, conceding a couple of penalties as part of an ill-disciplined team display. Marshalled an ineffective lineout against Crusaders teammate Pablo Matera.

Tyrel Lomax - 6

An integral part of a strong scrum but had limited involvement around the paddock before being substituted early in the second half.

Samisoni Taukei'aho - 7

Industrious in the open field and especially at set plays, rewarded with the game's first try by controlling the ball well at the back of an unstoppable lineout drive.

Ethan de Groot - 7

Won an early scrum penalty to set the tone and more than held his own at the set piece, earning another penalty at the breakdown to begin the second half.

Reserves:

Codie Taylor - 5

George Bower - 7

Fletcher Newell - 6

Tupou Vaa'i - NA

Akira Ioane - 6

Finlay Christie - 6

Stephen Perofeta - NA

Quinn Tupaea - 6