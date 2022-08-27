Salesi Rayasi of Auckland celebrates his try with teammates. Photo / Photosport

Auckland 35

Otago 17

Auckland have shaken off last week's shock loss to teach Otago a lesson about defensive mettle and attacking opportunism at Eden Park.

Both teams came into the game with three wins from four - after Auckland had been upset by Bay of Plenty at the same ground - but that's where the similarities ended.

Otago spent almost three times as long in the opposition 22 yet failed throughout to convert that threat into points. Auckland, conversely, ran in five tries while appearing constantly dangerous - and content - on the counter attack.

The hosts scrambled extremely well in defence but Otago contributed just as much to their profligacy, showing a lack of creativity that never put their opponents under enough pressure.

The southern side broke through only when facing 13 men late in the game, but the outcome had long been determined as Auckland recovered from their setback against the Steamers to confirm their status as contenders.

"We weren't happy last week," captain Harry Plummer told Sky Sport. "It was a bit of a soul-searching week and the boys responded, and tonight for 70 minutes of the game we played well."

Otago might have been able to make a comparable claim, but their lack of a clinical edge was always evident. With half an hour gone they had enjoyed more than two-thirds possession and territory yet found themselves 14-0 behind.

Setting a pattern for what was to follow, Blake Gibson finished off a length-of-the-field try after an Otago error in the third minute, before AJ Lam capitalised on another mistake to race away 45m for Auckland's second.

The hosts' supremacy at the scrum produced their third, as a succession of penalties on the stroke of halftime saw referee Cam Stone award a penalty try and complete a miserable first half for Otago.

It took the visitors only a few minutes to make the second spell more productive, with Freedom Vahaakolo crossing in the corner, but that would prove a rare highlight as Auckland continued to thrive on little ball.

Their superior athleticism was illustrated as Salesi Rayasi spied a hole and strode straight through before, contributing again to their own demise, Otago coughed up possession in opposition territory as Jordan Trainor completed another long-range raid to seal victory.

Earlier in the afternoon, Auckland's women began a good day for the province with a dramatic win over Wellington to clinch their semifinal spot in the Farah Palmer Cup.

Cilia-Marie Po'e crossed for a 76th-minute try to help her side overturn a 13-point deficit and earn a 26-25 victory, locking up third spot and booking a trip south to play Waikato in the semifinals.

The defending champion Waikato side were already secure of their playoff place and warmed up for the clash with a 32-12 win over Counties Manukau in Pukekohe.

Auckland 35 (Blake Gibson, AJ Lam, Salesi Rayasi, Jordan Trainor tries, penalty try; Harry Plummer 4 cons)

Otago 17 (Freedom Vahaakolo, Oliver Haig, Sam Gilbert tries; Gilbert con)

Halftime: 21-0