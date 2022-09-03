Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v Argentina: How the players rated in All Blacks' big win over the Pumas

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Impressive All Blacks earn revenge over Argentina with a staggering 53 - 3 win. Video / Sky Sport

Impressive All Blacks earn revenge over Argentina with a staggering 53 - 3 win. Video / Sky Sport

Christopher Reive rates the All Blacks in their 53-3 thrashing of Argentina.

Jordie Barrett - 7

Was well positioned to tidy things up at the back and made good exit plays with the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.