Impressive All Blacks earn revenge over Argentina with a staggering 53 - 3 win. Video / Sky Sport

Christopher Reive rates the All Blacks in their 53-3 thrashing of Argentina.

Jordie Barrett - 7

Was well positioned to tidy things up at the back and made good exit plays with the boot. He looked to inject himself in the attack and was rewarded for his support play with a try.

Will Jordan - 7

Worked hard to get involved in the game and had some important touches throughout, although he never really found himself with much space to move.

Rieko Ioane - 9

Solid on the defensive end, forcing a mistake or two and making plenty of tackles, while he was ever-present on attack; his glorious mullet flapping in the wind as he broke through the defensive line.

Rieko Ioane scores a try in the All Blacks' 53-3 win over Argentina. Photo / Photosport

David Havili - 8

Provided a good kicking option both in exiting and attacking, showed his vision with a couple of beautiful short balls which ultimately led to tries, and even did some good cleanout work.

Caleb Clarke - 8

Showed he can make metres regardless of whether he has to go around the defence or through it. Was a constant threat under the high ball and finished a well-worked try.

Richie Mo'unga - 8

Read what was in front of him like an instruction manual and acted accordingly. Consistently made moments count - even if that saw him flattened in the process - and kicked well.

Aaron Smith - 8

Worked like a general around the ruck, marshalling his troops and setting up the attack with good ball delivery throughout the contest.

Ardie Savea impressed across the park in the All Blacks' win over Argentina in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Ardie Savea - 9

Whether he was making tackles, trying to impact the breakdown, taking a carry or chasing down a kick, every involvement Savea had was carried out with absolute intent.

Sam Cane - 9

Made sure the opposition attack was well acquainted with his shoulders by making plenty of tackles, worked hard to disrupt the breakdown, and made things happen through sheer effort.

Shannon Frizell - 7

Provided a terrific option at the lineout and took some strong carries into contact. He made his presence felt across the park in a 58-minute stint.

Scott Barrett - 7

Reliable at the set piece and was constantly working at the breakdown. Put in a lot of effort all night and his performance reflected that.

Sam Whitelock - 7

He was regularly involved at the breakdown and forced some turnover ball, while he was a willing ball carrier throughout in a strong outing.

Tyrel Lomax - 7

Strong at the set piece, was fearless in the carry and did plenty of work defensively in a performance that simply bolstered his credentials as the side's first-choice tighthead.

Samisoni Taukei'aho made his presence felt in the All Blacks' win over Argentina in Hamilton. Photo / Photosport

Samisoni Taukei'aho - 8

Put a dent in the defence with some good carries, driving his legs for extra metres in contact. His lineout delivery was on target and he went looking for work defensively.

Ethan de Groot - 8

Was strong at the scrum, got busy around the breakdown, carried with purpose, and he showed some strength and determination to score a try.

Reserves

Dane Coles - 7

George Bower - 7

Fletcher Newell - 6

Brodie Retallick - 8

Dalton Papali'i - 6

Finlay Christie - 7

Beauden Barrett - 7

Quinn Tupaea - 6