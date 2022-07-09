Ireland dominate All Blacks in second test of 2022. Video / Sky Sport

How the players rated in the All Blacks' 23-12 loss to Ireland in Dunedin.

Jordie Barrett - 6

With enough tricks to rival a street magician, Barrett showed fast hands and quick thinking— though those moments were limited by the constant defensive requirements.

Sevu Reece - 7

Reece has become something of a unicorn with the effort he gives around the breakdown defensively. In a game where attack was limited, he still had a noticeable impact.

Rieko Ioane - 5

Simply put, we did not see enough of Ioane in this one. While he was solid defensively for most of the match, his touches on attack were few and far between.

Quinn Tupaea - 6

There was no knocking his effort to try to force a gap to appear in the Irish defence, but he was well handled from the outset. Copped an injury late but soldiered on to the end.

Leicester Fainga'anuku - 4

He has a simple MO - run like you've been shot out of a cannon. Had a few errors and defensive lapses; yellow carded for high contact after attempting to charge a kick.

Beauden Barrett scored an opportunistic try. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett - 6

Had his hand forced a bit by the plethora of cards and gave a decent impression of a loose forward in periods. Stepped up in a big way on defence, and bagged a sneaky try.

Aaron Smith - 6

One of the best rugby IQs in the game, Smith's decision making from the ruck was without fault. He showed no fear in picking his passes, while his box kicking was effective.

Ardie Savea - 5

Basically spent 25 minutes defending before having to leave the pitch due to the card situation. A shame to see one of the team's most impactful players reduced to that.

Sam Cane - 7

This was probably the strangest game of rugby many of these men will ever play, but Cane's leadership and exemplary effort kept things from getting more out of hand.

Dalton Papalii - 6

There's a reason so many have been singing his praises recently, scattering quality throughout a disrupted outing. Had flashes on attack and strong on defence.

Scott Barrett - 7

It must be nice for the coaches to have a player like Barrett who is equally effective in multiple positions. Moved to lock for this one, he worked tirelessly across the paddock.

Brodie Retallick put in another huge shift for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Brodie Retallick - 8

An absolute workhorse performance. Some people measure heart over height, but when you lead a team in both, you're going to find a way to impact the game.

Ofa Tuungafasi - 5

Was guilty of playing a little 'ole' defence early in the contest, then got yellow carded for a blatant early tackle preventing a probable Irish try. Not a great outing.

Codie Taylor - 5

There were a couple of issues at the lineout and ball was given away at the set piece. On a positive note, Taylor fronted up well on the defensive side.

George Bower - 7

With three different propping partners in the first half and some strong play including a highlight-reel linebreak, this was an outing Bower won't forget any time soon.

Folau Fakatava made his All Blacks debut in the loss to Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Reserves

Samisoni Taukei'aho - 6

Aidan Ross - 5

Angus Ta'avao - 1

Patrick Tuipulotu - 6

Pita Gus Sowakula - 6

Folau Fakatava - 7

Richie Mo'unga - 6

Will Jordan - 7