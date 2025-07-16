29. Mike Procter

South Africa – 7 tests, 41 wickets at 15 each, 37 balls per wicket

Before South Africa were banned, Mike Proctor’s statistics, as far as they went, were better than anyone’s. He hurtled to the crease and whirled his right arm, a bit like Jasprit Bumrah, giving the false impression that he bowled off the wrong foot. His in-swinger was so vicious that against right-handed batters, he averaged 11.

Mike Procter’s in-swinger was a vicious weapon for South Africa. Photo / Getty Images

28. Sir Wesley Hall

West Indies – 48 tests,192 wickets at 26, 54 balls per wicket

Similar in height, method and leap at the crease to Jack Gregory, Sir Wesley Hall was the first fast bowler to reign in Asia: in the West Indies’ 1958-59 series in India, he took 30 wickets at 17 each, and 16 at 17 each in Pakistan, figures that have yet to be surpassed by any fast bowler touring Asia. His name was then writ large in the imagination of Australia, where he bowled the final over of the tied test, and in England in 1963, where he bowled a spell of three-and-a-half hours in the Lord’s test.

England's Brian Close shows off the handiwork of West Indies fast bowler Wes Hall after a test at Lords in 1963. Photo / Getty Images

27. Joel Garner

West Indies – 58 tests, 259 wickets at 20, 51 balls per wicket

Using his experiences of one-day competitions at Somerset, Joel Garner became the foremost bowler in limited-overs cricket – winning the 1979 World Cup for West Indies – and revived the yorker’s popularity, the delivery having fallen out of fashion (it is so-called because Yorkshire bowlers of the 19th century used it). In one-day internationals, he conceded only 3.09 runs per over. In tests too he was always economical, with old ball and new. Whatever he bowled, the threat was accentuated by his 2.03m height (6ft 8in) – and when Garner kicked up his knees, the batter realised he was facing an unprecedented form of danger.

Joe Garner's height made him a formidable proposition. Photo / Getty Images

26. Mitchell Starc

Australia – 97 tests, 387 wickets at 27, 48 balls per wicket

While Trent Boult took 600 wickets in all formats for New Zealand, Mitchell Starc went one better. When pitching the new ball on a full length, he has been driven for runs but has also swung it to devastating effect (as Rory Burns’ leg stump can vouch). Of left-arm pace bowlers, only Wasim Akram has taken more test wickets with 414 – and Starc could overtake him during the next Ashes. The variety he offers has been a key component in Australia winning medals in all formats over the past decade.

Mitchell Starc has taken the second-most test wickets of left-arm pace bowlers. Photo / Photosport

25. Courtney Walsh

West Indies – 132 tests, 519 wickets at 24, 58 balls per wicket

Never mind the best test figures of any bowler when captain – 13 wickets for 55 against New Zealand – his immense stamina enabled him to bowl more than 30,000 balls in tests alone and to eventually reach the top of the pile with 519 wickets. Having bowled heaps for Gloucestershire too, he could vary his length more than his contemporary Curtly Ambrose. Spare a thought too for Courtney Walsh and the late David Lawrence being perhaps the quickest pair of opening bowlers that county cricket has seen, alongside Sussex’s Garth Le Roux and Imran Khan when in the mood.

Courtney Walsh combined huge stamina with great speed. Photo / Universal Pictorial Press

24. Sir Andy Roberts

West Indies – 47 tests, 202 wickets at 26, 55 balls per wicket

He was probably as fast as anyone there has ever been in his first couple of years of test and county cricket (when he hit Colin Cowdrey on the head while taking 111 wickets at 13 each for Hampshire in 1974). And he took 32 wickets at 18 each in the West Indies series in India that winter. Then he evolved into a wise technician who schooled the great West Indian cohort of fast bowlers, teaching them how to build stamina without any academies by running on the beach, use cross-seam to bowl bouncers and – the hardest of all bowling tricks – to flick the shiny side over in the delivery stride to deceive the batter.

Sir Andy Roberts was known for passing on his insights to the next generation. Photo / Getty Images

23. Fred Trueman

England – 67 tests, 307 wickets at 22, 49 balls per wicket

He has to be given a bonus point for the most handsome bowling action of anyone in this list: it was a perfect marriage of power, speed and aesthetic grace in his delivery stride (bowlers do not bowl side-on any more to reduce injury). He set a world record by reaching 307 test wickets – but how many more would he have taken had he had been selected for more than four tours? He was often deemed unselectable for non-cricket reasons, but that did help feed into his personality as “Fiery Fred”. From a tearaway, he evolved into a fast-medium outswing bowler who could bowl cutters.

Fred Trueman had the most elegant but effective technique. Photo / Getty Images

22. James Anderson

England – 188 tests, 704 wickets at 26, 57 balls per wicket

He does not rate highly for strike rate (almost nine-and-a-half overs to take a wicket) but he comes top for longevity – more than 40,000 balls spanning a test career of 21 years – and arguably for craftsmanship too: he could do everything with the seam of a cricket ball, and accurately too. Always effective in England with a Dukes ball, he also found a way for England to win their series of 2010-11 in Australia and 2012-13 in India.

James Anderson would rank first for longevity. Photo / Photosport

21. Kagiso Rabada

South Africa – 71 tests, 336 wickets at 22, 39 balls per wicket

The South African has the best strike rate of any pace bowler who has taken more than 100 wickets in tests, largely by pitching the new ball up on the line of the stumps. Anyone can start an out-swinger on or outside the off-stump, precious few on leg and middle. Mean bouncer too. Bowling outside England with a Kookaburra ball makes it an even finer record, although it is probably an advantage to play only two-test series.

Kagiso Rabada has the best strike rate of any pace bowler with more than 100 test scalps. Photo / Photosport

20. John Snow

England – 49 tests, 202 wickets at 27, 60 balls per wicket

Fast bowlers traditionally bowled full and straight with the odd bouncer thrown in, aside from the Bodyline series. John Snow evolved the process by innovating the back-of-a-length ball that kicked into a batter’s ribs. He therefore had the fine haul of 32 wickets at 22 in the 1970-71 Ashes series. He analysed his craft like nobody in England before him. Might have performed even better if paid slightly more than a pittance.

England captain Ray Illingworth pours champagne for John Snow, in 1971. Photo / Getty Images

19. Frank Tyson

England – 17 tests, 76 wickets at 19, 45 balls per wicket

If one man commands a place in this list on the basis of one series then it is Frank Tyson, almost unknown when he went to Australia in 1954-55 under Len Hutton. He blew the Australians away with his full length and almost certainly the fastest bowling seen till then, verging on 145km/h –if not exceeding that. When he returned four years later, there was nothing left in the tank, only the massive shoulders which had powered him.

Frank Tyson famously blew Australia away in the 1954-55 Ashes. Photo / Getty Images

18. Michael Holding

West Indies – 60 tests, 249 wickets at 24, 51 balls per wicket

The most graceful run-up of anyone in this list, which is not surprising given that he came from Jamaica, a land of great runners. His finest feat was his demolition of England at the Oval in 1976: 14 wickets for 149 runs on a featherbed. Arguably it was the final fanfare of traditional fast bowling, before helmets appeared, in that he aimed full and straight. He bowled the very high proportion of one-third of his victims, which suggests how far from the ball some of them were at the time.

Michael Holding bowled one-third of his victims, a very high proportion. Photo / Getty Images

17. Harold Larwood

England – 21 tests, 78 wickets at 28, 64 balls per wicket

The first fast bowler of whom there is good film footage, and we can see from it that in the Bodyline series of 1932-3, he was essentially half a century ahead of his time. The keeper is starting to take the ball with his fingers pointing skywards as batters hop and hope. He took 33 wickets at 19 in that Bodyline series. It was the only answer to Sir Don Bradman and the blandest pitches there have been in England and Australia in the 1930s.

Harold Larwood made his name in the Bodyline series.

16. Sir Richard Hadlee

New Zealand – 86 tests, 431 wickets at 22, 51 balls per wicket

Arguably the most efficient of all fast-medium bowlers on a pitch which offered something. The New Zealander married an accountant’s mind, inherited from his father Walter Hadlee, to all his physical attributes, and maximised his assets. Not having a partner of anything like equal calibre was a hindrance and an advantage in that the biggest slice of pie was always going to be his. Took the world record for test wickets at one stage, before being knighted.

Sir Richard Hadlee married superb technique with an accountant’s mind. Photo / Photosport

15. Ray Lindwall

Australia – 61 tests, 228 wickets at 23, 60 balls per wicket

One of the most graceful actions, and one of the most graceful, gentle personalities in cricket, he nonetheless had a bouncer that could take unhelmeted heads off and gave Sir Len Hutton nightmares. Only one person has taken more test wickets hit-wicket than Ray Lindwall’s three, which suggests there was not much wriggle room. His stock delivery was the quick out-swinger.

Ray Lindwall’s gentle personality belied his ruthless bouncers. Photo / New Zealand Herald

14. Alan Davidson

Australia – 44 tests, 186 wickets at 21, 62 balls per wicket

Not an outright scary left-arm pace bowler, he was nevertheless more versatile than any apart from Sir Garfield Sobers because he could also bowl spin in Asia. His main suit, though, was fast-medium new-ball swing into the right-handed batter. He played in the slow-scoring era of the late 1950s but it was still some feat to concede fewer than two runs per over.

Alan Davidson conceded fewer than two runs an over. Photo / Getty Images

13. Dennis Lillee

Australia – 70 tests, 355 wickets at 24, 52 balls per wicket

Choreography does play a role in a fast bowler’s impact, though Chris Woakes has said otherwise, and nobody can have played the role of alpha-male fast bowler more dauntingly than Dennis Lillee. He bowled fast out-swing, precision bouncers, and could muster a leg-cutter, though never an off-cutter. Without reverse swing in his armoury, he took only six wickets in his four tests in Asia.

Dennis Lillee played the role of alpha male to great effect. Photo / Getty Images

12. Allan Donald

South Africa – 72 tests, 330 wickets at 22, 47 balls per wicket

Primed by Warwickshire, Allan Donald led South Africa’s charge on their return to international cricket after isolation. And charge he did, and leapt, like a lion going for a gazelle’s throat. Strangely, many have swung the ball more before pitching but perhaps nobody has swung the ball more after pitching, in bizarre parabolas, than “A.D.” at Edgbaston. The heart of a lion too.

Allan Donald led South Africa's attack in the 1990s. Photo / Photosport

11. Pat Cummins

Australia – 68 tests, 301 wickets at 22, 46 balls per wicket

A perfect exponent of the new school of wobble seam, he runs in and delivers with unerring accuracy. In his early years, thanks to the speed of his rotation, he was as quick as anybody but once he had finally recovered from all his back injuries, he settled down into the 140km/h range. Remarkably, he is almost as effective when he has to captain.

Pat Cummins manages to captain Australia without it affecting his superb bowling. Photo / Photosport

10. Waqar Younis

Pakistan – 87 tests, 373 wickets at 24, 44 balls per wicket

For several years, until his back played up in 1991-92, he merited a couple of superlatives: the longest run-up and the fastest reverse-swinging yorker, having learnt it from his captain, Imran Khan. More than half of his test wickets, 212, were either bowled or leg-before: the only possible response was to bat left-handed. In 1991, he took 113 wickets at 14 for Surrey: he would not be allowed to do that now – which might have extended his peak.

Waqar Younis had a deadly reverse-swinging yorker. Photo / Photosport

9. Dale Steyn

South Africa – 93 tests, 439 wickets at 23, 42 balls per wicket

Nobody has looked so menacing on a cricket field as Dale Steyn after taking a wicket, as he simulated thrusting a bayonet or spear into a fallen victim, eyes bulging. His two weapons were the fast out-swinger, which had 109 batters caught behind by the keeper, and the bouncer. Not much in between but then there was seldom a need for anything else. His strike rate is almost the same as Jasprit Bumrah’s.

Dale Steyn was a distinctly unfriendly giant. Photo / Photosport

8. Shaun Pollock

South Africa – 108 tests, 421 wickets at 23, 58 balls per wicket

He had it all in his time. At the outset, he was long-limbed, gangly-fast and as threatening as Allan Donald at the other end, and struck helmets for a pastime (too soon for concussion subs). He slowed down, but not by much, into another Curtly Ambrose, never giving the batter anything except a bouncer for old times’ sake. And the best batter out of everyone in this list bar Mike Procter and Imran Khan.

Shaun Pollock struck helmets for a hobby. Photo / Getty Images

7. Mitchell Johnson

Australia – 73 tests, 313 wickets at 28, 51 balls per wicket

Sometimes too short and inaccurate, Mitchell Johnson at his peak in 2013-14 was surely the most lethal fast bowler that has ever been. A left-armer, he could explode from little short of a length into a batter’s ribs or face. England held the Ashes and some top batters including Sir Alastair Cook and Kevin Pietersen but they were blown away 5-0, and South Africa followed: in those eight tests, Johnson took 59 wickets at only 15 each.

Mitchell Johnson, at his peak, was probably the most ruthless of all pace bowlers. Photo / Christine Cornege.

6. Wasim Akram

Pakistan – 104 tests, 414 wickets at 23, 54 runs per wicket

Tutored by Imran Khan, he had the same range of skills with new ball and old but was left-handed. He could therefore run through a side by going round the wicket and reversing the ball into the batter’s toes, which made for a unique angle, like being thrown out from extra cover. In placing him above Johnson, we should factor in that he played his home tests on pitches devoid of seam movement.

Wasim Akram fired his deliveries at batters from a unique angle. Photo / Photosport

5. Glenn McGrath

Australia – 104 tests, 414 wickets at 23, 54 runs per wicket

Unlike Sir Curtly Ambrose, he could very occasionally be rattled and hit off his length, but otherwise he did what he did immaculately, by bowling on or just outside off-stump and usually with some steepling bounce. He made Shane Warne’s life a lot simpler by knocking over top orders. Throw in ODIs and he took almost a thousand international wickets ... but what if an opening batter had gone after him à la Ben Duckett?

Glenn McGrath frequently knocked over top orders. Photo / Photosport

4. Imran Khan

Pakistan – 88 tests, 362 wickets at 23, 54 balls per wicket

Not being content with mere in-swing at Oxford, he acquired the conventional skills in county cricket then added reverse swing as taught by Sarfraz Nawaz, so that he conquered inside and outside Asia. He was the first great bowler to bowl reverse swing not by soaking one side of the ball with sweat but by roughing up the leather on one side to make it lighter – before umpires began to inspect. In Pakistan, he took 163 wickets at 19. Has anyone moved the ball more in the air than Imran Khan’s boomerangs in the early 1980s, before his back injury?

Imran Khan moved the ball in the air arguably more than any quick bowler. Photo / Getty Images

3. Sir Curtly Ambrose

West Indies – 98 tests, 405 wickets at 21, and a wicket every 54 balls

The only modern bowler who was never taken apart, not least because he might slip in a beamer if he was hit (before high full tosses were called no-balls). Nobody has maintained such an unwavering back of a length, so his economy rate was outstanding – although he might have taken more wickets if he had pitched fuller. He conceded 2.3 per over when limited-overs hitting was kicking into tests. His spell of seven wickets for one run against Australia in Perth can hardly be surpassed.

Sir Curtly Ambrose combined speed with outstanding economy. Picture / Getty Images

2. Malcolm Marshall

West Indies – 81 tests, 376 wickets at 21, a wicket every 47 balls

He just missed out on the two World Cup victories by West Indies in 1975 and 1979 but he had the skills to succeed in every format. He could not only swing the ball both ways but cut it both ways and bowl the meanest bouncer because he was not too tall. He almost sprinted on tip-toe to the crease: as Mike Selvey wrote, like a sidewinder on the attack.

Malcolm Marshall was memorably compared to a sidewinder on the attack. Photo / Getty Images

1. Jasprit Bumrah

India – 46 tests, 210 wickets at 20, and a wicket every 42 balls

Deserves to be recognised as the finest test fast bowler, and the finest white-ball fast bowler, there has been. Nobody has delivered the ball closer to the batter since the front-foot no-ball was introduced, thanks to his extended right elbow. By anecdotal evidence, no pace bowler has ever been so difficult to read as he flicks his fingers in addition to the snap of his wrist; and by statistical evidence he is unsurpassed too, as the only test bowler of any kind to have taken more than 200 wickets at an average below 20 (19.60). And one more stat: he averages 17 in Australia and India. Jasprit Bumrah has raised the bar as the all-format fast bowler.