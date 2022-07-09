Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: All Blacks stars reveal what went wrong in stunning defeat to Ireland

4 minutes to read
Ireland dominate All Blacks in second test of 2022. Video / Sky Sport

Ireland dominate All Blacks in second test of 2022. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

If there is a consolation for the All Blacks in losing the second test of their series against Ireland, it's that they are not in any way confused or uncertain where it all went wrong.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.