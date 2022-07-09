Ireland dominate All Blacks in second test of 2022. Video / Sky Sport

If there is a consolation for the All Blacks in losing the second test of their series against Ireland, it's that they are not in any way confused or uncertain where it all went wrong.

As defeats go, this one didn't require a Sherlock Holmes to solve the reasons why. It was not a mystery by any means and Aaron Smith was succinct and accurate in his assessment of where the All Blacks were lacking.

"Our skill execution was way off and it really cost us," he said. "They are a good team, and they were able to turn pressure into points.

"It was a tough old first half and I thought we fought hard to get back into it. Playing with 14 men is pretty tough, but there were a lot of things we could control like our cleanout, our ball carry and forcing things maybe that were a bit off.

"They had that scoreboard pressure, that 10-point buffer that made us start playing a bit more."

If there is a second positive to grasp, it is the obvious motivation that has been handed to the All Blacks for the decider.

New Zealand never wanted the third test to be live. They wanted to put Ireland away in Dunedin not just to secure the series, but to make a statement. To put down an emphatic marker of who they are and what they are all about.

Ireland celebrate after defeating the All Blacks during the International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Ireland at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

There was also the knowledge that Ireland had never won in New Zealand and having enjoyed a series of firsts against the All Blacks in the last few years, this was one piece of history the home side really didn't want to be see made.

"It hurts a lot. It sucks," said All Blacks captain Sam Cane. "But we have got another test next week. It felt a little chaotic but the leaders were focused on solutions rather than what wasn't going right.

"We became slightly more urgent and worked our butts off [after being shown the red card] and did well in that period. We were happy with where we were at when we went in at halftime."

All Blacks captain Sam Cane taken down by the Irish defence during Saturday night's match in Dunedin. Photo / AP

The question now for the All Blacks is whether they can regroup and rekindle a game plan that causes Ireland a greater degree of stress than they managed in Dunedin.

For long periods the All Blacks either didn't have the ball or coughed it up all too easily or kicked poorly.

Being reduced to 14 men disadvantaged them but Cane, Smith and Codie Taylor were all adamant that New Zealand could still have won despite being a man down.

They also tried to downplay the curious loss of Ardie Savea who was forced off during the chaos when the All Blacks were under a yellow and red card.

The All Blacks thought he would be allowed back on, but the officials ruled that he couldn't return – a factor that had yet one more negative impact on the home side.

"He is one of the best if not the best player in the world. You want all your men on the field of course but someone of that calibre you definitely want on the park," said Taylor.

"I don't know the rule and I don't know what happened there. I was just disappointed. When we were desperate we went well. At the start of the second half, we didn't execute and that led to them scoring points. The leaders stepped up. I think we came together pretty well."

Andrew Porter of Ireland scores a try. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

As much disappointment as there was among the All Blacks players, Smith said they have already got their focus on the Wellington test.

"It is very exciting. I am energised by it," he said. "I am already thinking about the week ahead. We were hoping for a more positive result but I have got that feeling of wanting to be there.

"We have got to go to work again, and go to a place where we haven't been this year. It is going to be a thriller."