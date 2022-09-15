In one of the most dramatic finishes test rugby has witnessed, French referee Mathieu Raynal awarded a match-turning infringement for Bernard Foley taking too long to kick the ball from a penalty. Video / Sky Sport

How the players rated in the All Blacks 39-37 win over the Wallabies in Melbourne.

All Blacks

Jordie Barrett - 7

Made some important tackles and was a reliable boot in clearance play. Shifted to the midfield in the first half and made some nice plays in that role before scoring the match-winner.

Will Jordan - 7

Provided a good kicking option when required, even won a penalty at the breakdown. Took his moments with ball in hand, scoring a memorable try, but missed a vital tackle leading to a Wallabies try.

Rieko Ioane - 6

Prevented at least two Wallabies tries. Had some impactful moments on attack but tried to force the play a few times and blew some great opportunities for points.

David Havili - 5

Left the pitch 13 minutes in for a head injury assessment and did not return to the match.

Caleb Clarke - 6

Caused problems with ball in hand from the outset, bumping off defenders and running for almost 150m, though was caught out of position on defence a couple of times.

Richie Mo'unga - 7

Kicked well off the tee and in open play, created some opportunities for his team and scored a try himself. A solid game, although some errors crept in.

Aaron Smith - 6

Provided good service from the ruck, usually picked the right pass and was willing to put his body on the line on the defensive end.

Hoskins Sotutu - 6

Made an impact with ball in hand but with that came some questionable decisions; didn't quite make the most of the opportunity afforded in Ardie Savea's absence.

Sam Cane was forced from the pitch early in the contest. Photo / Photosport

Sam Cane - 5

Made a strong start to the game but his night was ended early as he left the pitch for a head injury assessment 23 minutes in.

Scott Barrett - 7

Provided a good target at the lineout and disrupted that of the Wallabies. Was a rock defensively and led the team's tackle count.

Sam Whitelock - 7

In a wild, physical match, he was solid as ever in the engine room. He provided a good option at the lineout, and worked hard to get over the ball at the breakdown.

Brodie Retallick - 7

Perhaps not as active over the ball as we've seen in the past, however he made some important tackles when the side was under pressure and was a constant in support on attack.

Brodie Retallick didn't shy away from contact. Photo / Photosport

Tyrel Lomax - 6

Was strong at scrum time and drew a penalty against his counterpart, while his defence was solid and he did some good cleanout work – although his last act was giving away a penalty in that area.

Samisoni Taukei'aho - 7

Was on target with his throwing at the lineout and had plenty of opportunities to show his strength with ball in hand. Finished the match with two tries, and could have had more.

Ethan de Groot - 5

Did some good work defensively but had some issues with ball security and gave up a penalty at scrum time. Not his finest day in the black jersey.

Reserves

Dane Coles - 6

George Bower - 6

Fletcher Newell - 6

Akira Ioane - 6

Dalton Papali'i - 5

Finlay Christie - 6

Beauden Barrett - 6

Quinn Tupaea - 7

Wallabies

Andrew Kellaway - 6

Popped up in try-scoring situations and scored two well-taken tries to keep his side in the match in the second half.

Andrew Kellaway scored two tries for the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

Tom Wright - 5

Looked dangerous when he had a chance to move with ball in hand early, but saw a yellow card during the first half and struggled to get back into the match.

Len Ikitau - 5

Outside of forcing a turnover, he struggled to find a way to stamp his mark on the game throughout the contest.

Lalakai Foketi - 6

Failed to impact the game with ball in hand, his best work was done at the breakdown where he won two turnovers and earned what should have been a match-sealing penalty late.

Marika Koroibete - 6

The pick of the Wallabies' backline, he proved to be a big challenge for the All Blacks to bring down, bouncing off tacklers with every carry.

Bernard Foley - 6



The veteran had a mixed outing in his first test in three years. He made some lovely plays to set up tries and kicked well, but committed some bad turnovers.

Jake Gordon - 6

Caused some problems with his box kicking and delivered quality ball from the ruck. His sin binning for bringing down a rolling maul appeared a bit harsh.

Rob Valetini - 9

He was a consistent physical presence and made things happen on attack, scoring a try. His work around the breakdown was strong, both in cleaning out, contesting and taking carries from the base.

Pete Samu put on an impressive display for the Wallabies. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Samu - 9

He made his presence felt in all areas, and with ball in hand he cut through the line and made things happen, leading the side in carry metres. Best on the pitch.

Rob Leota - 7

Did some great work over the ball to relieve some pressure on his side early in the contest but was forced from the pitch 35 minutes in.

Matt Philip - 5

Quietly went about his work but was another who didn't have much of an impact in his side's performance.

Jed Holloway - 6

Missed the catch on the opening kickoff, allowing the All Blacks early possession and territory, but shook that off and did some solid work.

Allan Alaalatoa - 7

Put in a massive 72-minute stint in a very physical encounter. He was strong at the scrum and earned a couple of penalties there, and also made plenty of tackles.

Dave Porecki - 6

Put his hand up for plenty of carries, though did not make much of a dent with ball in hand. He was solid at the lineout for the majority of the match.

James Slipper - 6

Gave away a scrum penalty early on, but did plenty of work on the defensive end in his limited time on the pitch. He was substituted at halftime.

Reserves

Folau Fainga'a - 5

Scott Sio - 6

Pone Fa'amausili - 5

Darcy Swain - 5

Fraser McReight - 7

Nic White - 7

Reece Hodge - NA

Jordan Petaia - 5