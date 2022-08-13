Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa with the ball during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

How the players rated in the All Blacks' 35-23 win over South Africa at Ellis Park.

All Blacks:

Jordie Barrett: Fumbled the first one, but the fullback's handling of the Boks' high-ball barrage grew more assured, bringing confidence to his teammates and settling nerves on sofas across the motu. Some superb kicking. 7

Will Jordan: Poor performance a week ago was flushed down the dunny. His biggest contribution was in defensive work, particularly defusing late bombs in heavy traffic. Combined nicely with Ioane. 6

Rieko Ioane: A fine display to silence some of the muttering about whether he's suited to the No 13 jersey. Smart running and some nice handling, but it was the staunch defensive work that made the biggest impact. 8

David Havili: His try was worthy reward for a massive effort, contributing steely runs, clever passes and smart kicks. Best performance from the All Blacks midfield pair in yonks. 8

Caleb Clarke: A rare bright performer in the first week, the big winger was badly beaten for the Boks' opening try but contributed well on the charge. 5

Richie Mo'unga: Biggest change to the All Blacks line up from the first Test brought the best performance in an All Blacks No 10 jersey of the season. Kicked well, and ran the cutter smartly in the face of bruising Bok defence. More please. 8

Aaron Smith: Kept the pack attacking in close-in channels and made sure the pace stayed lively to wear down the big Boks. Defenders seldom wonder if he will run himself. 6

Ardie Savea: The best No 8 on the park and the best opensider, too. Wins lineouts, wins breakdowns, makes killer sideline breaks, delivers tryline offloads – Savea wants to be involved in everything and does it all with great accuracy. 8

Sam Cane: Under-pressure skipper bagged some breathing space with his 16th Test try and will take pleasure from his side's best breakdown performance of the season. Weird substitution for Quinn Tupaea as final stages neared. 6

Shannon Frizell: Carted the ball up and hit the gainline to give early momentum in a performance worthy of the All Blacks No 6 jersey. 7

Scott Barrett: Hounding defensive work and some thumping carries. Put heat on Bok lineout, nabbing one and unsettling others. Late try started the celebrations. 7

Sam Whitelock: A leader in a lineout that gave the All Blacks an edge. The veteran put in a full shift of hard work around the park, and had a hand in a couple of key turnovers. Threw the daft pass that led to Barrett's yellow. 6

Tyrell Lomax: The heaviest man on the park scrummed well and delivered with breakdown work that forced early substitutions on Bok pack. 7

Samisoni Taukei'aho: Lineout accuracy from first Test mostly stayed true. Merrily threw himself into Bok defenders and smartly bagged the early try. 7

Ethan de Groot: Big rig was mobile and heavily involved, showing clever touches and distributing well on a day in which the All Blacks props outshone their opposites. 7

Reserves:

Codie Taylor 4

George Bower 5

Fletcher Newell 5

Tupou Vaa'i -

Akira Ioane 5

Finlay Christie 5

Beauden Barrett 2

Quinn Tupaea 5

Springboks

Damian Willemse: Landed an early yellow card, which helped the All Blacks to settle into the game. Was very good when he shuffled into midfield from after Kriel's early exit. 5

Jesse Kriel: Skinned by Ardie Savea, then was off injured early. South African rugby's utility tool Willie Le Roux slotted in at fullback where, as ever, he did a fine job. 3

Lukhanyo Am: Determined finishing for first-half try when deputising on the wing. He was a constant threat to the All Blacks, linking well with inside men and making slick breaks. 8

Damian de Allende: The battering ram was again in the thick of it, showing deft touches and nice footwork. But he was well contained by All Blacks midfielders and loosies. 5

Makazole Mapimpi: Slick finish for second-half try that put his side within striking range. Was unlucky to have an earlier try disallowed for obstruction. 6

Handre Pollard: Ran the Bok backs smartly, with a lovely pass in build up to opening try. Potent boot when kicking for goal and territory, but shows no menace as a runner. 6

Jaden Hendrikse: All those box kicks look one dimensional when the defenders are organised. Unsubtle block on Whitelock turned a Bok try into a three-pointer at the other end, but he was quick witted enough to force the yellow-card foul out of Beauden Barrett. 5

Duane Vermeulen: Was little seen in much-touted return, the All Blacks having the better of the contest in his key areas of responsibility – the breakdown and the bash. 3

Pieter-Steph du Toit: Got through a ton of largely fruitless breakdown work and is a big lineout asset. Sharp wits almost bagged him a magic intercept try. 5

Siya Kolisi: Hard questions were asked of his opposite number when the All Blacks were dudded at the breakdown a week ago. The Bok skipper will be searching for answers after this effort. 5

Lood de Jager: Biggest of the big units was busy around the park, but would have wanted to see more ground gained from those mauling surges. 4

Eben Etzebeth: Cornerstone of the pack got little reward from efforts to attack the All Blacks lineout and fired few shots around the park on the Boks' biggest stage. 4

Frans Malherbe: Highly regarded prop was tamed by the All Blacks newbie front row and had little to offer with ball in hand. 4

Joseph Dweba: Late change to teamsheet delivered a panicked display and was subbed early as Bok management rushed first-test star Malcolm Marx into the fray. 3

Ox Nche: Vowel-deprived prop was shown the door by early by Tyrell Lomax. That meant increased workload for his replacement and the rest of the pack who were oxygen-deprived late in the match. 3

Reserves:

Malcolm Marx 5

Steven Kitshoff 5

Vincent Koch 5

Franco Mostert 4

Jasper Wiese 4

Kwagga Smith 4

Hershel Jantjies 5

Willie le Roux 7