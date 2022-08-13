Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

All Blacks v South Africa: Player Ratings

6 minutes to read
Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa with the ball during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Pieter-Steph du Toit of South Africa with the ball during The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

Winston Aldworth
By
Winston Aldworth

Head of Sport

How the players rated in the All Blacks' 35-23 win over South Africa at Ellis Park.

All Blacks:

Jordie Barrett: Fumbled the first one, but the fullback's handling of the Boks' high-ball barrage grew more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.