When Masayoshi Son's SoftBank turned on Adam Neumann, triggering the boardroom coup that led to his resignation as chief executive of WeWork on Tuesday, it was a remarkable rift between the controversial co-founder and his largest investor, which has channelled US$10.65 billion ($16.8b) into the office leasing company.

With his future still in the balance at the weekend, Neumann's response was to call on another of the important financial figures in his orbit: Jamie Dimon.

Sunday's visit to meet the JPMorgan Chase chief executive ultimately did nothing to halt Neumann's fate, but it did highlight the depth of a relationship

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.