BNZ has reported a $1.50 billion profit in the year to September – a 0.5% fall from last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

BNZ has reported a $1.50 billion profit in the year to September – a 0.5% fall from last year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

BNZ’s profitability stood still last year, despite the bank increasing its lending and receiving more in deposits.

The Australian-owned bank reported a net profit after tax of $1.5 billion in the year to September – a 0.5% decrease from the same period the prior year.

BNZ increased its mortgage lending by 6.4% and its business lending by 2.2%. The value of the deposits it received also increased by 5.8%.

However, the income the bank received from its lending relative to that it paid its depositors fell over the year.

Speaking to the Herald, chief executive Dan Huggins said that if you strip out all the other factors that go into the bank’s net interest margin and only look at the margin on lending versus deposits, this fell by 9 basis points.