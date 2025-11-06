TVNZ presenters, from left, Jack Tame, Melissa Stokes and Daniel Faitaua.

Tame hosts TVNZ’s Q+A on Sunday mornings, and the state broadcaster is understood to be keen to use more of his talent - he is, arguably, the best TV interviewer in the country.

And while newsreading requires a slightly different skillset, he is considered a polished presenter.

Another leading contender, who will likely continue to be a fill-in newsreader, was Daniel Faitaua.

Media Insider learned of Tame being the new week-end newsreader this morning and sent questions to TVNZ at midday. At 2pm, a TVNZ spokeswoman said the company had not made an appointment. At 3.25pm, it announced Tame as the weekend newsreader.

He will continue to host Q+A on Sunday mornings. He will also continue to host his Saturday morning radio show on Newstalk ZB.

“Jack is one of New Zealand’s most accomplished broadcasters and interviewers,” said TVNZ chief news and content officer Nadia Tolich.

“He’s a two-time best presenter winner at the NZ Screen Awards and was named political reporter of the year at last year’s Voyagers. We’re delighted to have him join the 1News at Six presenting team. His experience across news, current affairs and live reporting brings enormous depth to our coverage.

“With Melissa leading weekdays and Jack on weekends, 1News at Six has an exceptionally strong team in place - one that will serve our audience well.”

Tame has been with TVNZ since 2006, starting as a 19-year-old reporter.

He spent five years as TVNZ’s US correspondent in New York before going on to co-host Breakfast. He has hosted Q+A since 2019.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME, including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor, and has a small shareholding in NZME.