Media Insider: Simon Dallow preparing to step down as TVNZ 6pm newsreader; North & South magazine’s battle; The Amazing Race in NZ; Opinion: BSA goes rogue – is it a deliberate strategy?

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
TVNZ newsreader Simon Dallow is preparing to step down.

Simon Dallow has been presenting the news for almost 20 years, but changes are afoot; North & South’s struggle to resurrect a printed magazine; The Amazing Race comes to NZ, as a new screen industry group is set up; Opinion: Broadcasting Standards Authority goes rogue – why?

One of New

