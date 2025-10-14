Advertisement
Updated

Media Insider: TV advertisements can now be screened on Sunday mornings, Christmas Day and other public holidays

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

TVNZ will now be allowed to run advertisements during Sunday morning shows such as Q+A, hosted by Jack Tame. Photo / TVNZ

After a tortured path through Parliament, a new, 73-word bill has lifted the ban on Sunday morning television advertising.

TV and radio stations are also now allowed to broadcast ads on Christmas Day, Good Friday and Easter Sunday, under the law change confirmed after a conscience vote in Parliament today.

