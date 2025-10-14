And while the Government highlights the new law as a signal of its support for an embattled media industry, it’s hardly a game-changer for broadcasters’ revenue lines.

It’s estimated they might enjoy an extra $6 million in total revenue each year - around $4m in television revenue and $2m in radio income. NZ First has pointed out that those numbers represent an increase of less than 1% revenue for each of those specific channels.

But TV stations have been prevented from running Sunday morning ads at the same time as social media and digital platforms such as YouTube are chocka with paid ads.

Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

“We need to level the playing field by ensuring local media companies are not disadvantaged by restricted advertising times which don’t apply to digital streaming platforms,” Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith said today.

“These restrictions have become increasingly redundant as a growing share of audiences turn to streaming services for their news and entertainment. New Zealand on Air data shows YouTube was the most popular platform in the country last year, reaching 43 per cent of the population daily.

“New Zealand’s media sector has been calling for this change for a long time, and this Government has done it.”

The bill was delayed in its passage through Parliament last week, with the third reading and then a planned conscience vote delayed until today.

It was passed by vote, 93-29 in favour.

Labour broadcasting spokesman Reuben Davidson. Photo / Supplied

Labour broadcasting spokesman Reuben Davidson told Parliament last week that the Government had more effective legislation it could introduce, inclduing the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill, which would force platforms such as Facebook and Google to pay for the journalism that helps drive their business models.

“But instead, we’ve got a 73-word bill,” said Davidson. “If you typed it out, you could fit it on a postage stamp, and it’s probably worth about the same to the industry, because no one believes it’s worth $6 million; it’s more broken promises from a Government that keeps making things worse.

“We’re supporting the bill, but, Minister, we are so disappointed for the industry.”

Before the conscience vote was taken, National, Labour and Act supported the bill, but NZ First, Greens and Te Pāti Māori were opposed.

NZ First’s Jenny Marcroft told Parliament: “There’s no doubt the New Zealand media faces many difficulties that have been agonised over in great detail and at great length.

“Those issues are of a higher order than the discussion of whether or not to deregulate advertising in New Zealand on these few special days. If we relax advertising standards at this point, it will be seen as a further dumbing down of our media space that we still do have control over.

“NZ First stands on a conservative platform of keeping the best and avoiding unintended consequences of deregulation. Those boundaries that we draw around our working lives and our very special celebration days are important to all of us, and we’d be the poorer without them. We oppose this bill.”

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.

Watch Media Insider - The Podcast on YouTube, or listen to it on iHeartRadio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts.