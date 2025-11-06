Qantas’ new Ultra Long Range aircraft (A350-1000ULR) at the Airbus manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France. Photo / Qantas

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Qantas’ new Ultra Long Range aircraft (A350-1000ULR) at the Airbus manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France. Photo / Qantas

Qantas is a step closer to launching the world’s longest flights, connecting Australia with both London and New York via a marathon 22-hour non-stop journey.

The airline’s Ultra Long Range aircraft (A350-1000ULR) has an additional 20,000-litre rear centre fuel tank, making the historic non-stop flights possible.

Airbus has completed major production milestones on the A350-1000ULR aircraft at its manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France.

All key airframe components including the forward, centre and rear fuselage sections have come together, along with the wings, tail section and landing gear now attached.

The aircraft is set to be transferred to a new hangar this week, where it will have engines and flight test instruments installed ahead of an extensive test-flight programme starting in 2026.