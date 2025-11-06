Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch under construction. Photo / Smith Crane & Construction

The construction sector is showing tentative signs of recovery as crane numbers rise across the country, according to new figures.

The twice-yearly Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) Crane Index revealed the number of long-term cranes in operation across New Zealand’s seven major centres rose from 105 to 116 in the third quarter, when compared with the first quarter of the year.

“Cranes may be climbing, but they are doing so against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, cautious investment, rising unemployment, and declining migration,” said Vanessa Rader, head of research at Ray White Group.

“The long-term outlook remains positive, underpinned by a strong rural economy and the expectation of continued lower interest rates.

“For now, however, the recovery is uneven, and the skyline tells the story of a market showing tentative signs of revival.”