Auckland has the most cranes in operation with 59 – more than half the national total.
Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch remains the largest single site in the country with 10 cranes in operation.
Christchurch added four cranes in the third quarter to reach 23.
Tauranga added three cranes in the quarter, taking its total to 14.
Meanwhile, Wellington dropped to a record-low five cranes, down from eight in Q1.
Dunedin recorded zero cranes for the first time since Q1 2021.
Overall, the national crane index rose 10.5% from 133 points to 147 points.
The non-residential index recovered after two consecutive declines, with long-term cranes increasing from 79 to 87.
“Net crane additions in data centres, industrial projects, aged care and hotels highlight areas of long-term investment linked to infrastructure demand, demographic shifts and tourism,” said Rader.
The residential index stabilised after bottoming out in Q3 2024. There are now 29 residential cranes across the seven main centres.
Civil cranes now total 26, accounting for 22.4% of the national total.
New Zealand’s record high for crane numbers is 157, set in the first quarter of 2023.
