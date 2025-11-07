Upston said if the aviation sector could innovate on a large scale, that would bring the country major economic benefits.
“We won’t transform aviation overnight, but together we will make progress,” Air NZ chief executive Nikhil Ravishankar said.
The demonstration will involve flights of up to 200km.
Listen and subscribe to the Today in Business podcast – the top headlines from the NZ Herald business team summarised and delivered by an artificial intelligence (AI) voice as an easily digestible recap.