Air New Zealand pilots begin training on new Alia CX300 electric plane

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The Beta Alia CX300 will fly across the country over the next four months. Video / Mike Scott

The public got a chance to step inside and take a look at the Alia CX300 electric aircraft yesterday.

Air New Zealand has been working with United States-based Beta Technologies to launch the aircraft.

It took off from Hamilton yesterday and will head to Wellington in summer after trials

